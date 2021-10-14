Don Jazzy's fans have known from the time they started following the music producer that he loves Rihanna

The music mogul, however, recently made a post about another American singer Brandy that got his fans talking

The Dorobucci crooner stated that he seems to be liking Brandy but his fans don't want to hear him say that

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy seems to be losing hope of being with US singer Rihanna.

The music producer got his followers talking when he reacted to a video of American singer Brandy dancing with Tiwa Savage.

Don Jazzy shared the cute video of the women on his Instagram page and stated that Brandy is entering his eyes.

Don Jazzy says Brandy is entering his eyes. Photos: @badgalriri, @donjazzy, @brandy

Source: Instagram

Although Don Jazzy shared Tiwa's video to promote her song, the music producer's fans are more focused on his statement about Brandy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Don Jazzy said:

"Ahh @tiwasavage Queen Brandy is entering my eyes o. Oya challenge time. Who will join me let’s do this dance."

Fans react

Nigerians are asking the All Is In Order singer to focus on his first love which is Rihanna.

kriss_iso:

"The goal is Rihanna or nothing."

purpleglambeauty:

"Fluffy donny leave Brandy o focus on Riri."

ifechinyelum:

"Is it not Riri again?"

dee_tchyna:

"Please o, it’s Rihanna or nothing oo."

saasalley:

"@donjazzy wallahi when I saw this video in the morning, those exact words came to mind..... I said you may shift focus and here you are."

thisizstainless:

"No lose focus , only Riri."

sophiealakija:

"Don’t lose focus boss. The aim is @badgalriri ‍♀️"

Don Jazzy shares photoshopped pic with Rihanna at the Met Gala

Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky were at the Met Gala 2021 event and they took photos on the red carpet. The businesswoman was donned in a stunning Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. Rihanna had a silver necklace on as she posed on the red carpet.

The singer was spotted with her man ASAP who had a multicoloured quilt cape.

Don Jazzy reposted the photo but he had cropped out ASAP and photoshopped himself beside Rihanna. However, he was dressed in ASAP's cape.

Source: Legit Nigeria