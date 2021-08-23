Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shared a video of the emotional moment she had with Brandy, her American counterpart

In the video, Brandy was seen tearing up after listening to the verse she recorded on Savage’s highly-anticipated song, Somebody’s Son

The emotional moment spurred reactions from their fans, who took to Savage’s comment section to express their anxiousness about the new song

It was an emotional moment between singer Tiwa Savage and her American counterpart Brandy, as the latter had tears rolling down her cheeks after recording her verse on Somebody’s Son.

Somebody’s Son is one of the songs on the tracklist of Water and Garri, Savage’s forthcoming EP.

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional moment with Brandy. Photo Credit: @brandy @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

About Somebody's Son

The new song highlights the romance experiences of Savage and Brandy, and it appears like they both told their individual truths, especially as it concerns their endurance in past relationships.

Watch a video from the emotional moment below:

Fans react

The video attracted reactions from Savage and Brandy's fans who thronged the comment section of the post to shower encomiums on the duo.

Read some of their comments below:

Brodashaggi:

“My reaction was more hearing her sing in Yoruba. She understood the assignment and killed it. This EP is a bomb!”

Tokemakinwa:

“Her tearing up made me tear up all over again. Priceless. 2 queens just in awe of each other’s creativity level.”

Kaffydance:

“Awwwwwwn dreams do come true. This right there brought tears.”

Crazeclown:

“Both of you are mind blown at each other’s creativity... seeing her tear up mahnnn it’s beyond just music Thank you for this ... music that gives goosebumps.”

Fadeogunro:

“Dreams do come true sis! Thanks for sharing such an authentic moment.”

Kaycola:

“Chills sis! Just cuz I know u and tk and these melodies and whew the lyrics wow! happy for u sis.”

Tiwa Savage says she remains a love sucker

In spite of her awful experiences with ex-husband Teebillz, the mother of one said she’s hopeful about finding love one more time.

Savage made this known in a recent interview, where she expressed her desire for a fairytale kind of love.

She, however, said what inspired her song with Brandy, was the memory of how she used to love as a kid.

Source: Legit.ng News