Bayero University, Kano professor Rabia Sa'id has been appointed to a UN scientific panel studying the effects of nuclear war

The appointment, established under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/238, places her among 21 scientists from across the world

The panel's findings are expected to be presented in 2027 to guide international policy on nuclear risk and global security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kano State - Professor Rabia Sa'id from Bayero University, Kano, has been named to a 21-member scientific panel set up by the United Nations Secretary-General to study the physical and societal consequences of nuclear conflict.

Sa'id, a physics professor born in Wangara, Kano State, received the appointment under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/238.

Prof Sa'id joins UN panel on nuclear war's impacts. Photo credit: @AbbaM_Abiyos

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, the news of Professor Sa'id's appointment was confirmed through a publication by BUK's media unit.

The panel is expected to deliver its findings to global policymakers in 2027, with the goal of shaping decisions on nuclear risk reduction, international security, and the protection of civilian populations.

Sa'id's academic journey

Sa'id completed her Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and PhD degrees in Physics entirely at Bayero University, Kano, before travelling to the United Kingdom on a Ford Foundation Fellowship to earn a second Master's degree in Environment and Development from the University of Reading.

She holds a distinguished place in the history of BUK, having been one of the first two women ever appointed to the university's Department of Physics, a milestone that opened doors for younger Nigerian women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Her research spans atmospheric physics, space-weather physics, electronics, and particle physics, and she has built a reputation for translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions for environmental problems.

From air quality to Eco-Friendly fuel

Among her most recognised contributions, Sa'id developed eco-friendly fuel briquettes made from carpentry waste, offering rural communities an alternative to firewood and helping to reduce deforestation in the region.

She also led low-cost air quality monitoring projects that combined readings from ground-based sensors with satellite data, improving the ability of local authorities to track climate conditions more accurately.

Her appointment to the UN panel signals Nigeria's growing capacity to place its scientists at the centre of critical global conversations, particularly those with direct consequences for humanity's future.

Source: Legit.ng