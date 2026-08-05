Canada imposed temporary entry restrictions on nationals and recent visitors from three African countries due to a disease outbreak

The Canadian government named the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda in the travel ban notice

The restrictions, which took effect in May 2026, are set to remain in place until the end of August 2026

Canada has placed entry restrictions on travellers from three African countries, citing a public health emergency tied to an active disease outbreak that authorities are working to bring under control.

Under the measures, citizens of these nations, as well as any foreign nationals who have recently travelled to them, may be denied entry into Canada for the duration of the restrictions.

Canada extends entry restrictions on 3 African countries until August 28, explains why. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Ashley L Duffus/Margarita-Young

Source: Getty Images

When the Canada travel restrictions apply

The Canadian government stated that the measures came into force at 23:59:59 ET on 27 May 2026, and are scheduled to remain in effect until 23:59:59 ET on 28 August 2026.

The affected countries are:

Democratic Republic of the Congo South Sudan Uganda.

A separate rule specifically targets recent visitors to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As of 20 July 2026, any foreign national who has been in the DRC within the 21 days preceding their intended travel to Canada is barred from entering the country.

Canada's reason for the entry ban

The government described the restrictions as a temporary public health measure, framing them as a precaution rather than a permanent policy shift. Officials indicated that the ban could be lifted ahead of the stated deadline if conditions on the ground improve sufficiently to reduce the public health risk.

No specific disease was named in the information provided, though the measures align with Canada's broader approach to managing health emergencies at the border by limiting movement from areas experiencing active outbreaks.

Travellers from South Sudan and Uganda face similar restrictions, though the DRC carries the additional 21-day recent-visit rule, suggesting a heightened level of concern around travel connected to that country specifically.

Nationals of the three countries or anyone who has recently visited them are advised to check with Canadian immigration authorities before making any travel arrangements, as entry may be refused until the August deadline passes or the government formally announces an earlier end to the measures.

Canada announces weekly unemployment benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government launched an Employment Insurance (EI) portal where eligible workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own can apply for weekly financial support.

The report also outlined the maximum weekly benefit, the required documents, and the application deadline.

Source: Legit.ng