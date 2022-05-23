Rihanna is planning a surprise move to Barbados with A$AP Rocky days after they welcomed their baby

The celebrity is aiming at raising her baby son in her native country to give the baby the same experience she had

However, Rihanna is expected to remain in Los Angeles for the next three months before moving back to the Caribbean with Rocky

New mum Rihanna is reportedly planning on raising her baby son in her native country of Barbados.

Rihanna is reportedly planning on raising her baby son in her native country of Barbados.

The singer, 34, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, reportedly welcomed their first child together on May 13.

According to The Mirror, she is expected to remain in Los Angeles for the next three months before moving back to the Caribbean with Rocky.

"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had, away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time,” a source told the Sunday Mirror.

The singer and her beau have yet to confirm the baby's arrival while his name has also been kept private.

The singer also plans to marry her baby’s dad in Barbados.

Rihanna and New Yorker ASAP confirmed they had become an item in November 2020, months after the star split from her Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The couple announced the pregnancy in New York in January.

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna on childbirth

US singer Chris Brown has seemingly congratulated his ex-lover Rihanna after she gave birth to her first child whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The No Guidance hitmaker posted a black emoji of a pregnant woman and then added the love and pray emoji (the one with two hands pressed together with thumbs posting upwards).

Brown and Rihanna met when they were two young, up-and-coming entertainers in the music industry in 2005.

However, they did not start dating until 2007. In February 2009, the couple had a scandalous split when it was revealed that Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna on their way home from a pre-Grammys party.

