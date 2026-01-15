Asap Rocky opened up about how his mother, Renee Black, consistently pressured him to pursue a future with Rihanna

His mom remained adamant that the "Diamonds" singer was the only woman who was "real" enough for him

The rapper admitted that while his mom was right, he had to wait until he was truly ready for the commitment before making the big move

American rapper A$AP Rocky has shared a backstory about his relationship with global superstar Rihanna.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the rapper disclosed that long before he and Rihanna began dating, his mother was already rooting for them to end up together.

According to him, his mom repeatedly hinted that the Barbados-born singer was the woman she wanted for her son, even when he was dating other people.

Asap Rocky says his mother, Renee Black, consistently pressured him to pursue a future with Rihanna.

“Rihanna has always been my boo. I always messed with her,” he said.

He explained that his mother was convinced Rihanna was the right partner, to the point of urging him to rethink his relationships at the time.

The rapper revealed his mother would often say things that caught him off guard.

“My mother used to say, ‘I know you like this girl that you are with right now, but I want you with Riri,’” he recounted.

At the time, Rocky insisted Rihanna was nothing more than a friend—a superstar friend, but still a friend. His mother, however, saw something else.

“She would insist that Rihanna is a real one and that I should go for her. I’m telling you, mothers know best,” he added.

A$AP Rocky also opened up about why they didn’t get together earlier, despite knowing each other for years.

The rapper said timing played a major role, admitting he wasn’t mature enough for the type of relationship they share now.

He stated:

“At any time before this, I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was, either."

Rocky described their eventual relationship as something that unfolded naturally, without pressure, and at a moment when both of them were prepared emotionally and mentally.

Today, the couple share three children together and remain one of Hollywood’s most adored families.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share three children together.

