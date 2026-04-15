A video has captured what Portable did after meeting one of his enemies at Soso Soberekon’s place

In the video, Portable went on a rampage as he threatened to take action against Perry while attempting to fight

What he did has generated reactions among fans of both celebrities, with many suggesting what Soso should do next

Fans were taken aback after seeing a video of street-pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, at businessman Soso Soberekon’s place.

The music star, who has been bragging about his fighting prowess with Nigerian streamer Carter Efe, was seen on a rampage after setting eyes on Tunde Perry.

Reactions as tension rises when Portable confronts Tunde Perry at Soso’s place. Photo credit@portablebabey/@sososoberekon/@tundeperry

Source: Instagram

He grabbed a chair and held it high as he bragged about what he could do while going shirtless.

The security men in front of him had to step back to avoid his wrath as they watched him display.

Tunde Perry reacts to Portable’s bragging

Reacting, Tunde Perry appeared annoyed after seeing what Portable was about to do. He said they should thank God for the people present who stopped him; he would have dealt with him.

Tunde Perry warned Portable about his attitude and promised to deal with him in the near future.

Soso Soberekon reacts to Portable’s attitude

Also reacting, Soso Soberekon was present as he tried to calm Portable and prevent him from fighting.

Portable issues stern warning to Tunde Perry at Soso’s place. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He, alongside others, attempted to mediate peace among the warring parties while the security men appeared helpless.

Fans react to Portable’s actions

Fans were divided after seeing the video. Some cautioned him and urged Soso Soberekon to step in properly.

Others noted that the Zazzu crooner does not like calming down and called on Carter Efe to address him in their upcoming match.

However, a few supported Portable, saying he should deal with Tunde Perry, whom they accused of being overly outspoken. They added that other celebrities should respect his street reputation.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Portable and Tunde Perry's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as they take sides between Tunde Perry and Portable. Here are comments as seen below:

@yolandalinda32 reacted:

"And anti cut dey watch this guy and they no go carry ham. Na everything be abracaya Abi waiting them dey call ham."

@nedumphotography shared:

"These security guys dey fear."

@ yankeeboi99 wrote:

"Nah mouth the two of them get, Na Perry remain after Portable beat Carter Efe."

@abuja_celebritydj wrote:

"Person day mad you say na drama unfold."

@hdkchyfs236546 said:

"Make una invite police and see how he go take quiet ASAP."

@ mr_tkool_01 commented:

"Portable no dey calm down, no be everything be GraGra. Calm down make Soso follow you talk."

Portable's lover, Queen Dami, replies critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami took her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply to naysayers.

Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

Source: Legit.ng