Afeez Owo has shared a video to appreciate veteran singer Saheed Osupa for his generous contribution to actors in the industry

In the clip, he mentioned the millions the singer donated and the number of beneficiaries of the largesse

Fans joined him in thanking the singer, raining prayers on him for his generosity to the elderly

Nollywood actor Afeez Abiodun, popularly known as Afeez Owo, has shown appreciation to Fuji star Akorede Babatunde Okunola Saheed, better known as Saheed Osupa, for his generosity to veteran actors in the movie industry.

In a video, Afeez Owo explained that he was supposed to make the appreciation post in late 2025, but was only able to do so now.

According to him, the Fuji singer and his fan club donated over N30 million to 15 veteran actors in the industry. He revealed that each beneficiary received over N2 million during the White Agbada Party held last year.

Afeez said he felt compelled to speak out, even if it was late, and tagged those who ensured the initiative was successfully carried out.

Afeez Owo rains prayers on Saheed Osupa over kind gesture

In the recording, the actor, who was recently spotted at the burial of late Allwell Ademola, showered prayers on the music star.

He prayed that Saheed Osupa would never lack any good thing in life and would never need people to contribute money for him due to any misfortune.

He also prayed that the Fuji icon would never beg at any point in his life.

Fans join Afeez Owo in thanking Saheed Osupa

Fans of the actor joined him in thanking Saheed Osupa for his generosity, noting that the singer has touched many lives quietly without seeking publicity.

They also appreciated the Olufimo fan club for supporting the singer in carrying out the initiative.

Recall that Kunle Afod is one of the key figures ensuring that veterans in the movie industry are well catered for. He has personally renovated houses for some veterans and provided them with essential items.

Several others battling one illness or another have also received support from the actor.

How fans reacted to Afeez Owo's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the actor. They were excited that no veteran would have to beg to eat because of what people are doing for them. Here are comments below:

