DJ Tunez breaks silence after viral reports of an alleged clash with Burna Boy at a Lagos party

Unverified videos and eyewitness claims hint at a heated confrontation, sparking widespread online reactions

A cryptic social media post from DJ Tunez fuels speculation as fans await official statements from all parties involved

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez has broken his silence after reports of an alleged altercation with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy at a Lagos party.

Unverified videos circulating online appear to show Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, who is widely recognised as Wizkid’s official DJ, in a heated confrontation during a night gathering hosted by DJ Obi, a one-time Guinness World Record breaker.

DJ Tunez makes first post on X amid rumoured fight with Burna Boy. Credit: @djtunez, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Amid the growing speculation, DJ Tunez took to social media with a cryptic post, writing: “OGBAFIA NUMBER 1 DON WAKE OOO!”

Reports trending online claim Burna Boy and members of his crew were involved in the alleged clash.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the incident occurred at a nightclub, where a disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation.

Sources allege that multiple individuals were caught up in the scuffle, with DJ Tunez reportedly on the receiving end. However, these claims remain unconfirmed at press time.

Wizkid, closely associated with DJ Tunez, has yet to comment publicly on the matter. Burna Boy and his representatives have also remained silent.

One eyewitness, identified as Benny, wrote online: “You want to greet someone who you have been subbing since last year, you chop Beeting last last.”

The incident has sparked mixed reactions across social media. While some mocked DJ Tunez, others defended him and questioned the authenticity of the circulating videos.

Meanwhile, DJ Tunez has posted for the first time on his official X page since the reports surfaced, leaving fans speculating about the meaning behind his message.

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to DJ Tunez's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theamybenson said:

"Being courageous enough to stand your ground against 10 men is a win fight to me that's what being a man means. The fight should've just ended man-to-man."

kinqqonk said:

"The fact is Burnaboy chopped the main beating before he went to hire boys outside. But the Internet is twisting the whole thing. Burna can't really fight like the way people hype him. He relies on bouncers and cult guys."

mrposolas said:

"Na Man u be. U strong no worry. U r well respected. Man wey dey carry professional bodyguards fight hin fellow man na woman he be 😂😂."

officialtedi_wealth said:

"Burna Boy is always trying to show off stage and on stage that he doesn’t take nonsense forgetting that he’s only loud because of his security personnel."

taaatibg said:

"We know ordinarily Burna can't beat Tunez one-on-one.. But e good as e collect. Chochocho no be social media😆."

truthdigitalmarketing said:

"Na weakk man Dey carry boys go fight, strong men 1 on 1, Lion don’t need crowd."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"While all this dey go on , Baba Seyi go don borrow reach 100 trillion dollars 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️."

mystizinny said:

"Burna Boy fall hands.. so he can’t fight man to man."

djmayen_ said:

"He don humble, bea@ting don humble am, he no run mouth again 😂😂. ODG no be guy name, big 7 for a reason."

brendanukagod__ said:

"Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year one by one just Dey watch … e don start already - Davido 2024."

0livver999 said:

"10 against 1 no be fight na.. one v one Burna go fall."

suruche said:

"I wonder who Dey make Dj tunes Dey feel himself 😢😂 zero street or."

chioma___official said:

"1 man mopol give them pressure 😂 1 on 1 dem no fit so they had to jump 😂."

emyking_official said:

"Ogbafia dey for ground😂."

ruddylola said:

"U wey dem beat ….adult wey they talk anyhow."

DJ Tunez trends amid rumours of fighting with Burna Boy. Credit: @djtunez

Source: Instagram

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's baby mama Jada P marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner. In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father.

She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blesses her with their children.

Source: Legit.ng