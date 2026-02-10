Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has responded to criticism of the latest season of his Anikulapo series, The Ghoul Awakens

The actor and producer said he makes films for intellectuals and people who can think, adding that he does not expect everyone to like or understand his work

Afolayan referenced past successes like Irapada and The Figurine, which also faced criticism but went on to win awards and gain international recognition

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has responded to critics of his latest film, Anikulapo Series 2: The Ghoul Awakens.

He explained why he believes his films are made for viewers who appreciate deeper storytelling and intellectual engagement.

Kunle Afolayan responds to critics of Anikulapo Series Season 2. Photo credit: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on 10 February 2026, the actor addressed both those who have judged the series too quickly and those who love it.

Afolayan reflected on his journey in the industry, recalling how his earlier works, such as Irapada and The Figurine, faced criticism at release but later gained recognition and awards internationally.

He emphasised that criticism has always been part of his career, yet he continues to focus on creating films that appeal to thoughtful audiences rather than trying to please everyone

According to him, not all viewers will understand or enjoy his work, but those who value layered narratives and literary depth are the ones he aims to reach.

He noted that some viewers have dismissed the series without watching all the episodes, comparing this to global shows like Game of Thrones, where audiences wait week by week for new instalments before forming conclusions.

Kunle Afolayan reacts to criticism of Anikulapo Series Season 2. Photo credit: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

He explained that Anikulapo Series 2 introduces new plots and characters, and therefore requires patience to fully grasp the unfolding story. For him, the process of storytelling is deliberate, and the series should not be judged prematurely.

Afolayan also mentioned that he has received positive feedback from scholars, professors, and deep thinkers who appreciate the intellectual approach of the series.

He expressed gratitude to those who understand the vision behind his films, while also acknowledging those who may not connect with it.

He emphasised that his work is not designed for everyone, but rather for audiences who enjoy films that challenge the mind.

The filmmaker revealed that The Ghoul Awakens is currently streaming on Netflix in over 100 countries and is also being prepared for release in non-English speaking regions, further expanding its reach.

Watch Kunle Afolayan's video below:

Netizens react to Kunle Afolayan's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@abikedabiri said:

"❤️🙌👏 Great stuff Glad to have been a part of the amazing experience."

@oyindamolasanni_ commented:

"MY MENTOR❤️ A king I Stan, Restan and Refuse to Unstan💯💯💯 You too sabi no worry 👏."

@bollyastor reacted:

"It's amazing movie, especially the soul shifters 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@boyvisual_ wrote:

"The great guy himself. Your message is well understood sir keep it coming 🫡✨️."

@sanusiolatunjiartstudios said:

"Only deep thinkers can relate. Can't wait for Season 3. 🙌🙌."

@mademoiselle_labisi commented:

"It's a good movie 🙌😍buh I got confused when the prince already rescued the princess, how did she find herself among slaves again… can't wait for the remaining episodes."

@mrpolymergames reacted:

"I've just been waiting cos I know every single thing that was done in this season will have a ripple effect in the coming seasons... Seems it's going to be very long so they used this season to lay the foundation plot 💯💯💯."

Kunle Afolayan speaks on misunderstanding with Funke Akindele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan explained the circumstances behind the ongoing clash with actress and producer Funke Akindele.

The misunderstanding came from Afolayan's comments about promotional methods such as dance videos and skits, where he used Akindele's approach as an example.

Afolayan reaffirmed that he has no issue with Akindele, describing her model as one younger filmmakers should emulate.

Source: Legit.ng