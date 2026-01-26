Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke lamented the imbalance in how Nigerian creatives support each other, especially between the music and film industries

The actor pointed out that while Nigerian artists embrace labels like "big three" and "big five", very few of them openly recommend or hype Nigerian films

Gideon referenced how global figures like former U.S. President Barack Obama publicly promote the music they enjoy

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has raised concerns about the imbalance in how Nigerian creatives support each other in the entertainment industry.

The actor voiced his concerns in a video shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

He explained that while Afrobeat musicians in Nigeria are celebrated, idolised, and promoted both locally and internationally, actors, filmmakers, and producers in Nollywood rarely enjoy the same level of recognition or backing from their peers in the entertainment industry.

Okeke stated that Nigerian artists in the music industry proudly embrace titles such as big three and big five, which signify their dominance and influence, yet very few of them extend similar energy towards Nollywood by recommending films or hyping actors and producers.

He further stated that this lack of support persists even as streaming platforms like Netflix continue to showcase Nigerian films to global audiences, giving Nollywood increasing visibility beyond Africa.

The actor further compared the situation to international practices, pointing out how global figures, including former United States President Barack Obama, openly promote music they enjoy.

He suggested that if Nigerian music stars adopted the same approach towards Nollywood, the film industry could benefit from stronger public endorsement and wider appreciation.

Nollywood, often described as one of the largest film industries in the world, has grown rapidly over the past few decades, producing thousands of films annually and gaining recognition for its storytelling and cultural impact.

Watch Gideo Okeke's video below:

Netizens react to Gideon Okeke's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officialstormangel said:

"Music is spiritual. Even the Bible records that music (praise and worship) is the most appeasable act that moves God. Plus music can be consumed, re consumed timelessly but how many times can one actually watch a movie? 4, 5 times max."

@realkingjosh commented:

"Public validation isn't something to be demanded, and certainly not from the wrong audience. Influence doesn't work that way. The musicians you referenced weren't 'rated' or 'made' by actors or by fellow celebrities."

@saidu_benzizi_ wrote:

"Life is seasonal. Nollywood have had their prime and those who were lucky and find grace enjoyed every bit of their fame then and the dynamics has now change. Remember king reigns forever. It afrobeats time now let them enjoy their moment."

@xahra__tee reacted:

"Na because all of una don turn producer, same storyline. Una Dey do the same boring thing. People that should be acting are producers and YouTube TV??? E kuku spoil everything."

@kaffy_anike said:

"Nobody hypes Nollywood but Funke Akindele film dey do 2 billion +. You wan chop hype?"

