The Recording Academy, aka Grammys, has recognised talented Nigerian singer Ayra Starr

Just recently, the 21-year-old singer took to social media to announce that one of her songs is being considered for a Grammy nomination

The great news was met with a lot of celebration from Nigerians as they congratulated Ayra Starr

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr may be on her way to becoming a Grammy award winner.

The 21-year-old Mavin Records singer took to her official Instagram page to inform fans about her career milestone.

Ayra Starr's song is being considered for a Grammy nomination. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

According to Ayra Starr, her song Rush is now being considered for a Grammy nomination by the Recording Academy.

The music star expressed excitement over the news as she explained that Rush was one of the songs from her debut album, 19 and Dangerous Deluxe.

She wrote:

“I am excited and honored that my song "Rush" off my debut album 19&Dangerious deluxe is being considered for this year's #GRAMMY Awards!”

Ayra Starr went ahead to thank the people involved in the making of the album, including her record label boss, Don Jazzy.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Ayra Starr’s song gets considered for Grammy nomination

The great news of Ayra Starr’s song possibly getting nominated for a Grammy award was met with a lot of excitement from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

izzyodigie:

“Congratulations!!!!”

l.o.r.e.t.t.a:

“At 21? This girl is going to do bigger things, congrats.”

deribb:

“Small body, big engine.”

ciruleed:

“As it should be.”

itsjustnife:

“This is majorrrrrrr.”

larmsey_marney:

“Grammy Girl stop playing.”

pretty_boy_sammy__:

“Rush was a hit no cap well deserved baby girl.”

Officialswazzi:

“And it’ll be nominated too.”

joannaofkongo:

“Well deserved.”

Ayra Starr rebukes imposter syndrome

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr seemed to be battling with impostor syndrome as she prayed against it.

The talented singer, who dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she had worked so hard to get to where she is.

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

Source: Legit.ng