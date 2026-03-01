Shanko Rasheed’s wife has explained the emotional and unfortunate circumstances that led to their son’s demise

In the heartbreaking account, she spoke about her own condition and all she did to ensure she did not lose her son

Fans dragged the singer and rained insults on him over what he allegedly did to his family, which reportedly led to his son’s demise

An emotional video of Atanda Adekunle Rasheed, better known as Shanko Rasheed’s wife, has surfaced online, and many people are dragging the singer over what he allegedly did to his family.

The music star lost his first son a few days ago and shared the sad news in a post on his Instagram page.

A few days after the unfortunate incident, the mother of three cried out online and shared her ordeal. According to her, she had an accident in October last year that affected her leg, and she has been unable to walk since then.

She added that despite her condition, with her first son Jamal and her aged mother taking care of her, she still tried to sell items to support her children.

The woman alleged that after her accident, the singer left them. She claimed he packed his belongings and left the house after collecting the money she borrowed to pay their rent.

Shanko Rasheed’s wife also alleged that their landlord has given them a quit notice and that they have nowhere to go except to her elderly mother. She said she is an only child and has been begging friends and neighbours for help just to survive.

Shanko Rasheed’s wife shares heartbreaking account

In the recording, she claimed that due to their struggles, they could not pay their son’s school fees, and the boy started overthinking. She said he was losing weight, and his teachers complained that he was always deep in thought and not concentrating in school.

She added that when the little boy became sick, she called his father, who allegedly told her he could not do anything about it. She said she took her son to the hospital and had to beg acquaintances to help pay his medical bills as his father was no longer supporting them.

The singer’s wife further alleged that he would call her to insult and accuse her of having extramarital affairs.

According to her, Jamal’s illness worsened, and she ran to neighbours for help. She said she took him to four hospitals, where she was told his blood pressure kept rising because he was constantly worried, and little could be done.

She also alleged that when Jamal was with his father, he would beat the boy and hit his head against the wall. She claimed he would also assault her despite her health condition. Ans her shop landlord gave them a shop where she is currently staying with her children

Fans react to Shanko Rasheed's wife's video

Here are comments below:

@royaleventsalaga commented:

"We women, may God help us, we are too merciful, may the son soul rest in peace."

@_shybrattt reacted:

"Her mother was our neighbour in dalemo Sango, she was her only child and she’s so gentle. Jamal once lived with her grandmother for almost 2years then."

@a_bahdbwouy shared:

"Little man started playing the role of a father at early age…That’s too much for that little boy rest in peace champ."

@oluwatope__best wrote:

"We women of chai shall not cry over our children, sorry ma you should have spoken out before this time."

@toymax07 commented:

KWAM 1 reunites with estranged drummer

Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 reunited with his former drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, ending years of tension and public accusations.

The reunion was witnessed during a live performance, with K1 hailing Ayankunle as he returned to the band. Ayanlowo had previously made headlines claiming he spent over three decades with K1 De Ultimate yet “achieved nothing.

