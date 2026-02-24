Sunmbo revealed how she consciously refused to let her past relationship and the choices she made during that season define her entire future

She admitted that her marriage to Pastor David Adeoye led to a mass exodus of members who could not look past her history

Sunmbo insisted that her husband was not trying to "save" her, but was a partner orchestrated by God

Sunmbo Adeoye, wife of Pastor David Adeoye and mother of two of legendary singer 2Baba’s children, has shared emotional details about her personal journey

In a recent appearance on The Morayo Afolabi Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Sunmbo reflected on her past decisions and how she found healing and purpose.

Sunmbo revealed that one of the most important lessons she learned was refusing to define her entire life by one season.

Sunmbo Adeoye reveals how she consciously refused to let her past relationship and the choices she made during that season define her entire future. Photos: Sunmbo Adeoye.

Source: Instagram

“That season taught me that God has a plan for everyone,” she said.

According to her, she chose not to equate what she described as a bad decision with a bad life. Instead, she leaned into her faith and embraced purpose.

“When you understand purpose, your pain will have a meaning,” she added.

Her words appeared to resonate with many who have followed her story over the years — from her past relationship with 2Baba to her eventual marriage to Pastor David Adeoye.

The minister of God also addressed assumptions surrounding her marriage. She disclosed that when she met her husband, she resisted the urge to overexplain herself.

“Just resist the need to shalaye,” she said, using a popular slang that means to overexplain.

She made it clear that Pastor Adeoye was not on a rescue mission when they met, nor was she trying to prove a point to anyone.

“My husband was my divine compensation, orchestrated by God,” she said.

According to her, it was the grace of God that allowed their union to outlast gossip and public scrutiny.

In a metaphor that caught attention, she said she surrendered her plans entirely to God.

“I threw away the Google Map and said, ‘God, just navigate my journey the way you want it to be.’”

When asked how she handled criticism from family, friends and church members, she revealed that some people left the church because of the controversy.

“People left the church, and it hurt,” she confessed.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Sunmbo Adeoye's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@alafiatayoolabisi4891 stated:

"You're an embodiment of God’s grace my sister; may the Lord continue to uphold you and your household you will not fall IJMN, Amen "

@masteryinmotion-dontsettle noted:

"This will definitely inspire many women around the world. To that woman going through a very rough phase of abandonment, betrayal, shaming, being undervalued and underappreciated, your story is still being written. As you submit to GOD's will as Sumbo did, HE will make a masterpiece out of your life, as HE did with Sumbo's. Thanks ladies!"

Sunmbo Adeoye insists that her husband was not trying to "save" her, but was a partner orchestrated by God. Photo: Sunmbo Adeoye.

Source: Instagram

2Baba shows off his four sons

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with a video of him and his four sons, namely Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, from his baby mamas, Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

The African Queen crooner was seen in the middle as his sons stood side by side for some pictures.

It was the first time the iconic musician had been seen with his four sons in the same room. Pero’s sons, who live in the United States, rarely interact with his other children.

Source: Legit.ng