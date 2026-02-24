A video from her son’s birthday saw Tonto Dikeh in a warm embrace with a man who bears a striking resemblance to her ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh has clarified that the man is actually Churchill’s uncle, a father figure who provided her with shelter and care during her pregnancy

The actress described the online narrative as "deeply disrespectful," urging netizens to be more sensitive to the family ties

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has responded firmly to online claims surrounding a viral video from her son’s birthday celebration.

The actress, who recently co-hosted a football-themed 10th birthday party for her son with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, found herself at the centre of speculation after a clip surfaced online.

In one of the circulating videos, a man resembling Churchill was seen hugging Tonto warmly.

The clip quickly fueled assumptions that the man was her ex-husband. Some social media users criticised the actress, while others dragged Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, into the conversation, suggesting she might be uncomfortable with the scene.

But according to Tonto, the narrative being pushed online is far from the truth.

Reacting in the comment section of an Instagram blog, the actress dismissed the claims and clarified the identity of the man in the video.

“This is completely inappropriate and inaccurate. He is Churchill’s uncle and by extension, my uncle as well,” she wrote.

The actress explained that the man played a significant role in her life during a vulnerable period.

She revealed that her son was born in his home in America and under his care and protection.

Untold story behind bond with Tonto

In an emotional revelation, Tonto shared that the man’s wife, identified as Aunty Vivian, was the one who took her to the hospital when she went into labour.

“They opened their home to me for six months,” she stated.

According to her, in a demanding country like the United States, the family ensured she and her newborn baby were well taken care of, feeding them, clothing them, and providing a safe roof over their heads.

The actress did not hide her disappointment over how quickly the video was misinterpreted.

“This narrative is deeply disrespectful to him, to me, and to our families,” she wrote, urging netizens to be more thoughtful and sensitive before drawing conclusions.

Her response has since opened up broader conversations about co-parenting, blended families, and how easily moments can be misconstrued in the age of social media.

While some fans defended her and praised her transparency, others reflected on how public figures often face scrutiny over personal interactions.

