Former Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, would soon walk down the aisle after finally making a bold move

An adorable video captured the moment he proposed to his girlfriend, who gave him a positive response

The highlight was the manner in which the former Mr Nigeria proposed to his woman, igniting mixed reactions

Former Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has ignited reactions on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend Precious while standing.

During the recent Valentine's Day celebration, Ugo finally took the bold step to propose marriage to his woman in a video he shared on his social media page on Sunday, February 15.

Ex-Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo stands to propose to girlfriend, honouring Pete Edochie’s take on kneeling. Credit: peteedochie/ugonwokolo

Ugo, however, went against the usual norm where men propose to their women by going on their knees, as a clip showed him standing while presenting an engagement ring to his woman, who happily said yes.

Pete Edochie trends after Ugo Nwokolo's proposal

Following the proposal, veteran actor Pete Edochie trended on social media over an old video of him kicking against the idea of Nigerian men getting down on their knees to ask women to marry them.

The ace actor could be heard saying,

“Any young man who gets on his knees to propose to a girl, is not just an idiot, he’s a bloody fool, a compound buffoon”.

He stated that the act was a replication of the foreign culture that translated to the woman taking over the family.

Resharing the proposal video and Pete's throwback clip, social media influencer Tunde Ednut stated that the veteran actor would be proud of Ugo.

Congratulations pour in for Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo as he proposes to his girlfriend. Credit: ugonwokolo

He wrote,

"Pete Edochie will be proud of Ex Mr. Nigeria as he proposed to his girlfriend Precious standing. Guys what do you think? Ladies will you accept a ring from the man standing?"

Reactions as Ugo Nwokolo proposes to girlfriend

The video has quickly gained attention on social media as Nigerians shared diverse opinions about it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

damilolaogunsi commented:

"I like how this is going. Since we re not copying Western Tradition anymore, we should stop White Weddings, cos that’s Western Culture. We focus on Traditional Wedding and that’s it. Nobody kneels for anyone."

osastheplug commented:

"If you wanna be traditional then don’t propose!! Just carry your kinsmen go her papa house, marry her!!"

prosperbundle said:

"This wedding must surly stand. No weapon formed against them shall prosper."

ma_ochiagha commented:

"Omo I have nothing against standing or kneeling what I know is who will be there with me forever and make the marriage a beautiful peaceful piece. But don’t sit. You can either stand or kneel. Is your intentionality I am after not just the moment."

glo_macchuks said:

"All my son will kneel to engage their babies.. yes, they will and I am already teaching them how to adore a woman starting from their only sister.... 4boys and a girl. They must learn oooo... Congratulations to them."

Honest Bunch Podcast shuts down Mr Nigeria claims

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a popular podcast, the Honest Bunch, reacted to the claims made by Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo.

Nwokolo had gone on Lucky Udu’s show to speak about his time as a guest on the podcast and how he was made to say controversial things to trend.

In a press statement, the Honest Bunch Podcast addressed the allegations by calling for Nwokolo’s character to be investigated.

