A journalist has shared what Nigerian artists allegedly do with their shows abroad while bragging to fans that they sold out their tickets

Last year, controversy trailed videos and claims by some popular artistes who said they had sold-out shows

Fans were divided over Daraloye’s remarks, with many sharing their views and personal experiences from some of the shows

Renowned journalist Emmanuel Daraloye has shared his views on Nigerian artists and their claims of selling out shows abroad.

There have been sveral claims that popular singers about selling out concert venues and stadiums overseas, with videos of the event locations often shared online.

In a short interview, Daraloye stated that many of those artists lie about selling out concert venues.

According to him, it is unrealistic for a Nigerian singer to sell out 70,000 tickets abroad, given the number of Nigerians living in places like the UK.

He further claimed that a nurse once told him that Wizkid gave out free tickets to some NHS staff to attend his show, after which the artist reportedly claimed the concert was sold out.

Emmanuel Daraloye shares more on Nigerian artists

In the recording, Daraloye added that most artists only show the crowded sections of their concerts and later claim the entire venue was sold out.

He maintained that many of such claims are false, noting, however, that it is possible for an artist to sell out venues like the O2 Arena.

Recall that last year, a video surfaced from Burna Boy’s concert in the United States, showing empty seats around a woman who appeared to be sleeping during the show. At the time, fans dragged the singer despite reports that the concert was sold out.

Fans react to Daraloye’s video

Reacting to the video, fans were divided. Some questioned why he called out Wizkid and challenged his claims.

Others, including a promoter, argued that even selling 60% of tickets still counts as a successful show. They added that giving out free tickets is common practice and can still be part of filling up a concert venue.

Here is Daraloye's interview below:

Fans react to Daraloye's claim about singer

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@peju_o wrote:

"So true even in Nigeria they give out free tickets to students."

@ solely_maa reacted:

"Give tickets to NHS is like a charity, giving back to the community. Every artists do this.

@godfirstfelixdar shared:

"Not Burna boy Sha ,white people loves him more than Nigerians

@ kastropee_ shared:

"So is only Nigerians in uk that listen to Nigeria music? Nawaoo for some old people o."

@kayebony wrote:

"I’m a promoter in the Uk it’s normal for shows to give out complimentary tickets. If you sell 60k tickets out of 70k tickets it’s still considered a sold out show. They all do it."

