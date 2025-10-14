The receipt for the items singer Burna Boy bought during his clubbing outing abroad has surfaced online

The post reveals that he purchased drinks, smoked a pipe, enjoyed seafood, chicken spiral, jollof rice, and a variety of other items

Fans were amazed by the receipt and shared their thoughts on his spending, while GehGeh also reacted

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, seems to be living up to his name, "Odogwu," according to a post making the rounds online.

The music star, who recently made the Rolling Stone list, went clubbing abroad, and the amount he spent to entertain himself and his companions has surfaced online.

Burna Boy's fan react to post about him. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The post reveals that the Last Last crooner indulged in a wide variety of food and drinks, although it's not specified how many people were with him.

However, the numerous items on the receipt suggest that they weren't all consumed by the music star alone. The receipt indicates that Burna Boy spent over N83 million on the items, purchased in dollars, which equates to nearly a billion naira.

Items bought by Burna Boy trend



The list of items purchased by Burna Boy went viral, numbering more than 20 items. The AFRIMA nominee and his crew enjoyed jollof rice, peppered chicken wings, chicken spiral, white rice, seafood, grilled salmon, mashed potatoes, and more.

For drinks, they had Sprite, Coke, Red Bull, Voss, and other assorted beverages. The receipt also noted that they smoked a pipe.

fans share observation about Burna Boy. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

GehGeh reacts to post about Burna Boy



Reacting to the post, content creator GehGeh took to the comments section to speak about the music star's extravagance. He pointed out that Burna Boy was making a financial mistake by spending millions of naira in a country where many people can't afford three square meals.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Burna Boy

Reactions have trailed the post made about the music star. Here are comments below:

@oty_umoh123 shared:

"Spending someone's breakthrough money in one night is not classy and it doesn't make/show them to be rich."



@elitemindset100_ said:

"This news just changed my life. I’m now a billionaire."

@billy___mills shared:

"Thank God I saw today tomorrow go better for us thank God for life."



@mronomski shared:

"He can’t pressure me, I’ll take my one bottle in peace."



@n6oflife reacted:

"Abeg check your DM @burnaboygram I don send you my Aza."

@official_gehgeh commented:

"Spending such amount on drinks in a country where people can’t afford 3 square meal is a financial mistake."

@billy___mills reacted:

"Thank God I saw today tomorrow go better for us thank God for life."

Source: Legit.ng