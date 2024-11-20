Davido has made a post ahead of his birthday as he appreciates God for his life and what he has been through

In the post, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 in grand style

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has penned an appreciation note to God ahead of his birthday.

In the post, he noted that it was good to be alive, as he added that God has been good to him.

The music star, who facilitated a visa for one of his aides, stated that he has seen a lot of challenges, which he called shege.

Davido speaks about his fans

The Timeless crooner, who bought a new Rolls-Royce weeks ago, added that his fans have been shouting that he should curse because of the things he has been through.

What fans said about Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@thebigdammy:

"Thank you for making us proud, we love you."

@bigOla_mide:

"We love you!!"

@30BG_offical:

"You wey never fit fall you’re destined to be great and make people happy."

@samuel_0r1:

"Your fans are just shouting they are not helping at all they are not show’s working nah only shout."

@olayimartha:

"Loved by many, hated by the witches among us!"

@random_cruise:

"Biggest Bird Don Show Am Shege Tire."

@ayubaawesome_comedy:

"FC I see your hand work, fc for life."

@segun_rolland:

"He eye don see shege for wiz hand."

@pr_precious__:

"Your papa get university.. yet English dey very hard for you ? Nawa o."

Lojay speaks about Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had opened up about his electric performance with Chris Brown during his 2022 Wireless concert, which took place abroad.

During an interview, Lojay said that it was Davido who made the performance a reality by taking him to Chris Brown.

His speech sparked reactions among fans, who applauded Davido and compared his influence with that of Wizkid.

