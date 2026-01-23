Davido has travelled to France amid claims made by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo about his children

Olunloyo had alleged that the singer’s twins are autistic while trading words with Israel DMW and the singer’s father

Fans were excited to see Davido moving on without paying attention to Olunloyo, as many gushed over the sweet name he called the French First Lady

Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, has been spotted in France with his elder sister Sharon Adeleke as he arrived for a performance.

The trip comes amid claims made by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo, who recently lashed out at Davido’s father following a press conference and alleged that the singer’s twins are autistic.

She also warned the billionaire businessman not to speak about her son again, as Israel DMW reacted to her claims.

Amid the ongoing feud, Davido jetted out to France, appearing unfazed by the allegations. In a viral clip, the singer was seen in the company of his sister Sharon, who currently acts as his manager.

Davido calls French First Lady “mama”

In the video, Davido was heard calling the French First Lady Brigitte Macron “mama” to get her attention as she walked past

. She smiled after hearing him, stopped to greet him and his sister, and shared a brief hug before continuing on her way.

Fans react to Davido, First Lady video

Reacting online, fans taunted critics, saying the singer was booked and busy while rumours continued to spread.

Others said Davido has been moving from glory to glory, while “keypad warriors” argued over DNA issues they claimed the singer had already addressed. Fans also praised him and showered kind words on his wife, Chioma.

Recall that in a previous clip, Davido was seen with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he described France as home.

The singer also called his wife on the phone and handed it to the president so he could greet her, proudly telling Chioma, “That is my wife,” as he smiled.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido with the France first lady below:

How fans reacted to video about Davido

Netizens reacted after seeing their favourite, Davido with the France First Lady. Here are comments about the video below:

@azariahsweetney wrote:

"Mrs Chioma Adeleke’s husband."

@successful99s shared:

"Is the name David a joke to you, 001 deserve it."

@anieubok stated:

"Davido is rising daily from glory to glory. Making connections and money. Faceless keyboard warriors are busy fighting themselves over dna. Isn't that amazing?"

@ maggie_bermard reacted:

"No distractions we move David nwam stay blessed."

@cheng_eli_sa commented:

"Booked and busy…001."

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age. The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

