Peller was prevented from seeing American YouTuber IShowSpeed as a video showing how he was handled surfaced online

The streamer had come to Nigeria on his birthday, with many people turning up to see and celebrate him

Fans dragged Peller for not knowing his worth and for allowing himself to be treated that way

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has been spotted trying to gain access to American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, after he arrived in Nigeria.

The YouTuber landed in the country amid pomp and pageantry, with many fans trooping out to welcome him as videos and pictures from his visit surfaced online.

Fans react to moment Peller was denied from meeting Ishowspeed. Photo credit@ishowspeed/@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip making the rounds, Peller was seen being whisked away by some bouncers as he attempted to approach IShowSpeed.

He was lifted and carried off like a child, with his boxers exposed as he was taken away. The streamer could be heard screaming as he called on Egungun to save him.

He complained that people were pushing him while shouting IShowSpeed’s name.

Fans drag Peller over IShowSpeed drama

Fans of the content creator expressed disappointment over how he was treated just for trying to see his colleague. Many said he did not know his worth, which was why he was struggling to get close to IShowSpeed.

Fans asked about IShowSpeed over Peller's video. Photo credit@ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

Some blamed his lack of education and mocked him for previously claiming that school is a scam. Others argued that Peller does not have good management, saying his team should have arranged proper access for him instead of allowing him to hustle on his own.

However, a few praised his courage for making the effort to see his American colleague.

This is not the first time Peller has been prevented from seeing a celebrity. A few weeks ago, he was stopped while attempting to enter the venue of Olamide’s show.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller being whisked away below:

How fans reacted to video about Peller

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of what was done to Peller as many shared their observation about him Here are comments below:

@kizzy_gush reacted:

"In all you do always know your boundary no matter your position in life."

@offorhenrychika commented:

"I love Peller He has gut."

@itischiny said:

"Why him no stay for house must he come out ?this is embarrassing."

@ob_benedictbrown reacted:

"Wetin de special here, 9ja una de fall my hand ajeh because I just don't understand why people go plenty like that,."

@man_likestone wrote:

"That’s why you need good management."

@smaller_circle007 shared:

"Set awon school na scam… Normally na this guy suppose find u come…Mumu."

Peller speaks about Oloba Salo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peller shared more update about TikToker Oloba Salo, who is battling for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot on the arm and the bullet penetrated to his backbone, affecting his kidney. Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

Source: Legit.ng