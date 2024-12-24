Ronke Oshodi Dances in Excitement As She Receives Bag of Rice, Turkey and More for Christmas
- Nigerian Ronke Oshodi Oke has shown that she wasn't left out on the buzz of this Chrismas celebration
- The Seven Doors star shared a video of thoughtful presents she received from one of her fans for the season
- In the footage that has gained many's attention, the veteran actress showed off a bag of rice, a gallon of cooking and many others
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke was overwhelmed with joy after receiving an unexpected Christmas surprise.
The light-skinned Yoruba actress, who serves as a brand ambassador, was gifted a gallon of oil, a bag of rice, and a turkey by one of the brands she represents.
Sharing her excitement in an Instagram video, Ronke expressed gratitude to the brand's CEO for the thoughtful gift and prayed for more blessings upon him as she gleefully jumped with delight.
The movie star who once spoke about a miracle she received from the late Prophet TB Joshua wrote:
"This came as a surprise, thank you so so much my Oga @feranmi_spiritual_empire this Christmas Gifts. Thank you so so much, God keep blessing you and keep anointing your hand.
"Odun Ayo ni Gbo Gbo wa ma se o”.
See her video post below:
Fans rejoice with Ronke Oshodi Oke
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
oluwayemisijayeola:
"Compliments of the season my darling sister."
blrk_diamond:
"Omo una no dey fear turkey wow.... I can't even hold chicken."
adisamisabi:
"Ope ooo , Mama o ya shear my own o , no amount small Ma'ami."
sonofglory99_:
"Maami @feranmi_spiritual_empire do it finish ni ooo @ronkeoshodioke but no yawa maami one leg 🦵 of it for me too ooo."
modesteaderomou6:
"The old lady who never wants to grow old."
morayo_enterprises2611:
"We're coming for jollof rice."
Ronke Oshodi Oke speaks on Femi Adebayo’s new movie
Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has taken over social media following the premiere of his latest Netflix series titled Seven Doors.
Several Nigerian actors and industry executives attended the event, dressed in traditional regalia to respect the series' historical backdrop.
Legit.ng chatted with Ronke Oshodi Oke, a cast in the movie, on Femi Adebayo's attention to culture and Seven Doors' production process.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.