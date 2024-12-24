Nigerian Ronke Oshodi Oke has shown that she wasn't left out on the buzz of this Chrismas celebration

The Seven Doors star shared a video of thoughtful presents she received from one of her fans for the season

In the footage that has gained many's attention, the veteran actress showed off a bag of rice, a gallon of cooking and many others

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke was overwhelmed with joy after receiving an unexpected Christmas surprise.

The light-skinned Yoruba actress, who serves as a brand ambassador, was gifted a gallon of oil, a bag of rice, and a turkey by one of the brands she represents.

Ronke Oshodi danced with her Christmas gifts. Credit: @ronkeoshodioke

Sharing her excitement in an Instagram video, Ronke expressed gratitude to the brand's CEO for the thoughtful gift and prayed for more blessings upon him as she gleefully jumped with delight.

The movie star who once spoke about a miracle she received from the late Prophet TB Joshua wrote:

"This came as a surprise, thank you so so much my Oga @feranmi_spiritual_empire this Christmas Gifts. Thank you so so much, God keep blessing you and keep anointing your hand.

"Odun Ayo ni Gbo Gbo wa ma se o”.

See her video post below:

Fans rejoice with Ronke Oshodi Oke

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwayemisijayeola:

"Compliments of the season my darling sister."

blrk_diamond:

"Omo una no dey fear turkey wow.... I can't even hold chicken."

adisamisabi:

"Ope ooo , Mama o ya shear my own o , no amount small Ma'ami."

sonofglory99_:

"Maami @feranmi_spiritual_empire do it finish ni ooo @ronkeoshodioke but no yawa maami one leg 🦵 of it for me too ooo."

modesteaderomou6:

"The old lady who never wants to grow old."

morayo_enterprises2611:

"We're coming for jollof rice."

Ronke Oshodi Oke speaks on Femi Adebayo’s new movie

Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has taken over social media following the premiere of his latest Netflix series titled Seven Doors.

Several Nigerian actors and industry executives attended the event, dressed in traditional regalia to respect the series' historical backdrop.

Legit.ng chatted with Ronke Oshodi Oke, a cast in the movie, on Femi Adebayo's attention to culture and Seven Doors' production process.

