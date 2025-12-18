Daddy Freeze has reacted to what Jesse Jagz said about Davido after his appearance on Carter Efe's livestream

The singer was a guest on the content creator's stream, where he was asked to freestyle

After watching the stream, Jesse Jagz made fun of Davido's talent, and Daddy Freeze didn’t spare him

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a comment made by Jesse Jagz about Davido after his appearance on Carter Efe's livestream.

The music star was a guest on Carter Efe's stream, where he spoke about various topics, including his loyal aide, Israel DMW.

Daddy Freeze defends Davido over Jesse Jagz's onslaught. Photo credit@davido/@jessejagz/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

During the program, the content creator asked Davido to freestyle, and Jesse Jagz mocked his talent.

According to Jesse Jagz, if Carter Efe knew better, he wouldn’t have made such a request. He added that Davido was confusing razzmatazz with talent.

Daddy Freeze drags Jesse Jagz over comments

Daddy Freeze responded in a video, stating that a singer might be able to write lyrics and have a great voice, but still not sell out a concert venue.

He added that Davido understands the show business and has been able to evolve over the years.

Fans support Davido after Jesse Jagz blasted him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who was involved in a court case recently, also mentioned that Davido has consistently created music that resonates with his generation.

He recalled what someone once told Diddy about his career that while Diddy might not write the best lyrics, he can "write cheques."

Daddy Freeze told Jesse Jagz that if it comes down to it, Davido will be able to write cheques, while Jesse Jagz might not.

He then asked Jesse if he could do that, joking that he might have to write a cheque for a rehab center.

See the Instagram video of Daddy Freeze here:

How fans reacted to Daddy Freeze' video

Reactions have trailed what Daddy Freeze said about Jesse Jagz over his comment about Davido. Many joined the media personality to drag the singer. Here are comments below:

@pray_with_mighty_royal_ commented:

"Tell him sir the boy mumu too much he should not come for our OBO."

@ titilala_brownsugar wrote:

"Very demure savage."

@estomempire reacted:

"You are too petti my daddy. Haaa, this one over enter oooo You can imagine.."

@osayi_oghomwen shared:

"You might need to write one for rehab lol that got me."

@ honorableadewaleklawd stated:

"All those people pushing nonsen$ns narrative that davido can’t sing they are all sick person no fit sing but him they at the top for over a decade , how is that possible if no be talent ? Respect that man abeg."

Daddy Freeze shares experience

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daddy Freeze opened up about his travails in the hands of Nigerian Christian clerics.

Freeze shared how he lived in fear some years after he spoke up and slammed the Nigerian tithing system.

He noted that almost all the prominent pastors in Nigeria slammed him for saying that Nigerians giving tithes were wrong.

Source: Legit.ng