Davido's logistic manager, Israel DMW, has been sighted hyping his boss while he was sleeping before his show

He wore a red traditional cloth, red bead and red cap with red sneaker to wake him up from sleep

Fans admired the kind of relationship they both shared while sharing their take about Israel DMW's attire

Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, has been sighted in a viral video trying to wake his boss, David Adeleke, up from sleep.

He was in red cloth with matching colour of bead, sneaker, and cap when his entered Davido's room.

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW visits his boss ahead of his show in London, hypes him. Photocredit@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

When Israel got to his boss' room, he started thanking him for what he did to him. He also sang Davido's praises to high heavens while the singer was just laughing at him.

Davido reacts to Israel's praises

In the recording, Davido opened his eyes and asked why Israel was wearing all red to wake him up.

He later joined the man, who fought his wife last year. They both laughed and were speaking about Davido's London show.

Davido also asserted that they would hear gbedu as he remarked that Israel should not mind some people.

Davido’s logistic manager Israel DMW speaks about Davido's show in London. Photo credit@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW continued hyping Davido

Also in the recording, Israel DMW told his boss not to mind them. He bragged that Davido was going to shut down London with his show.

Israel DMW also screamed that some people were going to hear the outcome of Davido's show.

This is not the first time that Israel DMW would be showing great support to his boss over his career. A few months ago, he joined some white men to play and dance to Davido's song after his team won the match.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Israel DMW's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Israel DMW hailing his boss. Here are comments below:

@petereyenanaotu commented:

"Thank God say u nor listen to ur wife."

@ehikioya____ reacted:

"Na him like Davido pass for the full 30bg

@ranky_30 wrote:

"Watch with pure heart and see it’s all cruise. No carry ur family problem take watch am."

@iam__styling stated:

"Energy. Imagine person come wake you like this, why won’t you be happy all through the day. Make Davido just dey flashback to juju, I swear e go Dey laff Everytime."

@maibiola shared:

"Smart guy ooooo. Promoting, supporting and encouraging the man putting food on his table."

@iam_cyphas stated:

"Nuthhing dey ,take am play fess, he no vex at all. that is whsy I like Davido and Israel."

Davido shares video of Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited that his trusted aide, Israel DMW, was about to secure his visa.

He shared a video where Israel was at the embassy to get his passport. Israel was speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy in the recording.

Many of the singer's fan admired their relationship as they praised Davido for being a good boss to all his aides.

