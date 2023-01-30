Nigerian singer Rema has made the biggest history in his career yet with his hit single Calm Down

Calm Down has floored Ckay's Love Nwantiti to become the most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat

The singer shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone as fans and colleagues congratulated him

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has made Nigerians proud yet again with one of his hit singles Calm Down.

Calm Down has made global history as the most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat as a genre.

Rema makes history with Calm Down Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

With 355 million views, Rema 's single displaced Ckay's Love Nwantiti to achieve the commendable feat.

"Most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat, thanks guys! ❤️"

See posts below:

Nigerians celebrate Rema

ms_pandemic_naija:

"Another congrats to the El jefe Prince Omoba "

ms_pandemic_naija:

"Remaaa! Big name shoutout to him."

official___yawngfrosh:

"355mili and still counting… da*mn that’s a big flex Rema top boy ❤️"

clevertush:

"Ckay did it first."

donjazzy:

"Congratulations Rave Lorde "

sheyebanks:

"Keep making the continent proud "

mavinrecords:

"Congratulations Rave Lorde Rema ❤️‍"

primefootballtv:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT "

brown__hippy:

"Benin boys always dey represent "

jona__billionz:

"An OG and it’s just 1 album "

lelle:

"Baby calm down ô ô ✨"

markexodus:

"Your a blessed one my brother "

__danielregha:

"Rema needs to learn how to address issues maturely; He's still an upcoming artiste & a lot of icons in the music industry can slow down his career growth if he keeps making unnecessary enemies. DJ Neptune was wrong but Rema could've done better; Don Jazzy needs to caution him."

Rema performs Calm Down in Saudi Arabia, video trends

Mavin youngster Rema once again made Nigeria proud as he gave a thrilling performance at the Joy Awards 2023 concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Rema performed Calm Down alongside Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak and it was great to watch as he delivered as usual.

Nigerians were, however, stunned by Rema’s actions as the singer had his shirt on all through his performance which was unlike him.

