Nigerian superstar Wizkid emerged as Nigeria’s most-streamed artist of 2025 across Spotify and Apple Music

The Grammy winner made a subtle but bold reaction on Instagram, sending fans into a debate

The singer's ‘Morayo’ album also dominates globally as 2025’s top-streamed African body of work

Nigerian music icon Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has responded online after being officially crowned Nigeria’s most-streamed artist on Spotify for 2025.

Spotify unveiled its annual rankings earlier this week, placing Wizkid at the top of Nigeria’s streaming list.

Shortly after Spotify’s announcement, Wizkid took to Instagram to react.

Wizkid emerges as Nigeria’s most-streamed artist of 2025 across Spotify. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

The singer reposted the chart on his Instagram story to his 18.4 million followers.

Wizkid’s 2025 dominance isn’t limited to singles. His sixth studio album, Morayo, is officially the most-streamed African album on Apple Music globally in 2025.

With Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy, Odumodublvck, BNXN, Fola, Davido, Rema, and Olamide rounding out the top 10, the debate about Afrobeats’ strongest performer this year has only intensified.

But for the man at the top, the quiet response appears to be all the commentary he intends to give.

Wizkid's new documentary raises dust

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid ignited reactions on social media following his bold claim about his music career.

The singer, who released a snippet from his upcoming HBO documentary, Long Live Lagos, on Monday, November 25, claims that he had no blueprint while coming up as an artist.

He, however, admitted in the same documentary that late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti inspired him to pursue music.

His bold claim about having no blueprint has, however, led to a heated debate on social media, with some music lovers insisting Wizkid not only downplayed Banky W’s impact on his career but also disrespected the music stars who paved the way for the new generation.

Wizkid was formerly signed to Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E.), a music label co-owned by Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W. He joined the label in 2009, marking the beginning of his professional music career. Wizkid left the label in 2013 after releasing two albums, Super Star, his debut, and Ayo.

Fans react to Wizkid's feat

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ exnelofficial said:

"He's simply the greatest art I Africa... no worry."

@o.g_main commented:

"I swear many 30bg play this album pass me but pride nor just wan let them admit."

@mayor_of_cali1 reacted:

"Imagine oh!!! 2024 album oh I still dunno why una no dey respect this guy enough."

@abbymilyjohnson said:

"Bragging rights na water." @freeboygeorge shared: "If not him who else."

Wizkid's ‘Morayo’ album also dominates globally as 2025’s top-streamed African body of work. Photo: @wizkidayo/IG.

