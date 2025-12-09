A video of Blaqbonez performing at an event has surfaced online, sparking concerns about the singer's safety

In the viral footage, the music star is seen on stage while concertgoers pelted him with objects and booed him

Security personnel can be seen attempting to calm the crowd and block the objects from hitting the singer

Fans reacted to the way Nigerian singer Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, was treated by concertgoers in Abuja recently.

The music star, who was reunited with his siblings after years of abandonment by his father, was seen performing at a show in Abuja.

Fans call on Odumodublvck, Burna Boy after Blaqbonez was booed on stage. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@odumodublvck/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

However, while he was doing what he does best, concertgoers seemed unimpressed with his performance. They began to boo him and throw objects, such as papers, water, and other items, at him while he was on stage.

Fans name artists who can’t be booed on stage

Fans of the music star, who had given back to his people a few years ago, were unhappy with what they witnessed.

They tried to caution the concertgoers on how to behave when their favorites are performing.

Some speculated that Odumodublvck's siblings were likely at the front row, throwing objects at Blaqbonez.

They advised the singer to walk away from the situation and not let angry fans injure him, adding that he must have already collected his appearance fee and had nothing to worry about.

Fans support Blaqbonez after performance on stage. Photo credit@blqbonez

Source: Instagram

Fans remember Burna Boy outrage on stage

A few others mentioned Burna Boy, recalling the incident when he paused his performance mid-show to refund a fan’s ticket money because the fan wasn’t motivating him while he was singing.

Fans emphasized that what happened to Blaqbonez would never occur at a Burna Boy show, either in Nigeria or abroad.

What fans said about Blaqbonez

Netizens reacted to the viral video of Blaqbonez and his fans. Here are comments about the video below:

@ posh_andy commented:

"Well!!! He already got paid to be there."

@tsn_graphics reacted:

"He could have walked away cos at this point he wasn’t really performing for any of them. They just wanted to use him as target practice."

@jerry_abe wrote:

"This isn't it."

@itz_franking said:

"Oya na Tupac and biggie."

@calz_cc shared:

"Na Odumodu siblings Dey that front dey throw things."

@olawale_of_nigeria stated:

"Just one scapegoat needs to be dealt with."

@twotigers_music said:

"Walk away, bro you don’t deserve that."

Blaqbonez visits his hood, gives food, items

Legit.ng had reported that rapper Blaqbonez had remembered the people he grew up with in his hood and he went back to see them. The music star showed a kind gesture to people living in a house where he grew up many years ago.

In a video, the rapper was seen giving out brown packages to some residents of the place where he went to visit.

Peeps were impressed by what Blaqbonez did, as a few hailed him in the comments section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng