Nigerian music star Davido’s manager Asa Asika is currently under scrutiny after he shared his Spotify Wrap for 2025

The list revealed that the businessman had been mostly listening to foreign artists like Justin Bieber, Ryan Leslie

Fans of the Afrobeats superstar were not impressed as they demanded he sack his manager, igniting debate online

Music lovers on social media have called on Afrobeats star Davido to “sack” his manager, Asa Asika, after Asa shared his Spotify Wrap for 2025, revealing a list of top artists and songs that surprised many fans.

The reactions started after Asa posted a screenshot of his Wrap, which showed his Top Artists for the year as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Justin Bieber, Ryan Leslie, Gunna, Kehlani, and Drake, Miss Sunshine

His Top Songs included “cliché” by MGK, “Saving My Love” by Fridayy, tracks by Kehlani, Masicka, French Montana, HUGEL, David Guetta, Daecolm, and “Miss Sunshine” by MGK.

Asa’s music taste immediately became a trending topic, with fans demanding that Davido should dismiss him for not having the singer among his most-played artists.

A tweet that read: “If I’m Davido today, I will sack Asa Asika, he’s not worthy to be his manager… ika ni Bobo yen… he doesn’t love working with Davido,” went viral, gaining the attention of many.

Davido’s manager trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chiganmadu1 said:

"Una no wise .. Rule 7 .. never get high on your own supply .. you have listen 🎧 to others to get more ideas for your brand .. even Elon dey spy ChatGPT before he lunch Grok !! 🤦‍♂️,"

jernald_couture_ said:

"Make he dey stream who dey perform for hin face everyday?"

_iamsheila__ said:

"Na social media go divide this country las las 😂 Una wan cause wahala between these two now o😂."

raie__x said:

"Not being biased here, but the brand or artist you’re managing should be on your top 5 list."

mmanuanwu said:

"He's not allowed to have his own music taste because he's managing Davido?"

fine_gurl_micky said:

"Normally everybody na Wizkid FC just that na giveaway separate all of us 😂😂😂🦅."

major_bad001 said:

"U think say 30bg knw no say davido nah flop 😂😂😂."

emmy481501 said:

"He's allowed to have his own music test but common how can the one u manage not be in ur top 5? It clearly show's you're not a fan of his music and it also means you're not supposed to be his manager let's remove sentiment and say the truth, He's wrong by posting that and if I'm Davido fr I could sack him tbh."

dorhcarx said:

"So far no Nigeria artist there. I am good."

osakwe_chiagozigom said:

"So na only davido song he go dey listen to because he be manager. Oginidi."

chocolategirl_tc said:

"It’s called taste and preferences 😂."

sturmdiasoul said:

"Guy, my producer, friends and most people that are present when we are making music are not the target audience mugu, song wey them don jam tire before you hear am."

mz_nyinye said:

"Una too like unnecessary issue for this country.."

mr_hyenana said:

"You will be Deemed Lucky to have an ASA ur life … people just talk without brain."

d_real_kemzy said:

"So because he’s Davido manager his not suppose to have his own music taste Unna Dey jobless o."

teezmolly said:

"Some Nigerians are dvmb God 😂 someone that listen to his songs raw… I’m tired 😂."

Chioma celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

