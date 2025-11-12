Africa Digital Media Awards

Wizkid’s Son Celebrates As Debut EP Champion’s Arrival Hits No1 on Apple Music: “They Believed”
Wizkid’s Son Celebrates As Debut EP Champion’s Arrival Hits No1 on Apple Music: “They Believed”

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Wizkid’s first son and child, Boluwatife Balogun, aka Champz, made waves online with the release of his debut EP Champions Arrival.
  • Legit.ng reported that Champion’s Arrival shot straight to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart just hours after its release
  • Boluwatife shared his excitement online, appreciating his growing fanbase and his father’s supporters for their support

Boluwatife Balogun, aka Champz, the 14-year-old son of Afrobeats icon Wizkid, has officially made his mark in the music scene with his debut EP, Champions Arrival

The latest project debuted at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart.

Wizkid’s son makes history as debut EP Champz tops Apple Music charts
Wizkid’s son surprises fans after Champz EP climbs to No 1 on Apple Music. Credit: @boluwatifebalogun
Source: Instagram

Sharing his excitement on social media, Boluwatife posted a screenshot from Apple Music showing his project at the top spot, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

“My Debut EP No.1 God did it. The people believed. Champion’s Arrival is officially sitting at the top, and we’re just getting started. Stream, Share, Feel it 💫”

Released on November 11, 2025, the five-track, 11-minute project soared to the top of the charts within just five hours of release, making Champz the youngest artist ever to reach No. 1 on Apple Music’s album chart in Nigeria.

Blending Afrobeats rhythms with hints of UK grime, Champions Arrival features no guest appearances, allowing the young artist to showcase his unique sound and lyrical confidence.

The project’s success has ignited excitement across social media, with clips of his songs trending on TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans have praised his talent and composure, with many drawing parallels to his father’s early rise in music.

See his post below:

Wizkid's son trends online, reactions

Legit.ng ompiled the reactions below:

@flowzki said:

"CHAMPIANO IDAN MI what an EP! yoooooo too many quotables !!! so much guts for a 14 year old love youuu."

@ForeverDau said:

"The child of the elephant does not rush. The child that the family gives birth to resembles the family."

@dongon453 said:

"There’s something your mom miss about not being carried along by your dad,I hope she has not been pushing you in doing this,your dad will really want you to be in school."

@No1rome said:

"I listened to this album like 4 to 5 times along side with buju and I can say it was really amazing … it is a masterpiece and I hope you go higher than you could imagine."

@wuktnman said:

"Bruh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! When I said my name is the champions they gave me an eyeball, to them it’s a name but to me it’s a title!!! Ehh man Mehn I feel proud!!."

@OpyncoYS said:

"Impressive boy! Grind and Champion sounds are my fave. Need J-hus on that Champion sound to do some Fada Fada rap and it’s a blast."
Wizkid’s son’s debut EP Champz dethrones top artists on Apple Music
Wizkid’s son breaks into music scene, instantly tops Apple Music chart Credit: @boluwatifebalogun
Source: Instagram

Man claims to be Wizkid's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.

