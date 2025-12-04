Nigerian singer Davido and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide Jubril Gawat had a social media spat

The exchange began after Wizkid unveiled a promotional banner for his concert, prompting praise from the governor’s aide

Davido, who has long been seen as a rival to Wizkid in the Nigerian music scene, responded to the praise, sparking a back-and-forth

Afrobeats singer Davido made headlines by attacking Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following a series of social media discussions over Wizkid's upcoming concert.

Gawat had previously uploaded a poster promoting Wizkid's December concert, set to happen on the 28th at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), captioned "Ọmọ wa ni."

Davido calls out Sanwo-Olu aide in online back-and-forth. Credit: @davido, @babjidesanwoolu, @wizkidayomedia

A fan commented on the post, writing:

"Wizkid is the face of Lagos. Baba Bolu always promotes Lagos."

Gawat answered, “Yes correct. We are proud of him.”

When another fan responded, "Ore oga nko?" (referring to Davido), Gawat wrote, "My Oga is proud of him."

Davido responded, quoting Gawat: "Bro, it's been a year, let it go… why is it still doing you... grow up.”

Davido then cited one of Gawat’s earlier tweets where he had said, "Ọrẹ Ọga wa ni," and wrote, "Since yesterday… let it go nah… cheer up."

Davido trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mystizinny said:

"Why is Davido always playing the victim card..must everyone Stan him..so praising another artist is automatically hating on him..na wa."

joy_onochie said:

"Professional Artist ❌ Professional victim ✅ David Bobo."

o.g.e.c.h.y said:

"Ladies and gentlemen welcome to Wizzyemberrrrrrrr."

_mariamvgn said:

"Award for Best in playing victim card goes to Davido 😂."

princess101105 said:

"Maybe Davido actually thought with Adeleke money and all the giveaway he does all Nigerians will love him and no love will be remaining for wizkid cox I don’t know why the tears wn people show love to Wiz."

teeto__olayeni said:

"I never see who sabi play victim pass am,you suppose don pass some kind things. You can’t be in everyone’s good book and that’s fine."

official_zaynab1 said:

"Na jealousy go kpai davido las las 😂😂 wetin concern him with a tweet praising wizkid ffs 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤣🤣."

maurrosie said:

"Anything dem do Davido, e deserve am. As a big Artist you dey allow everything wey dem talk dey bother you. NA mumu u be."

emdee_19619

"The man did not say anything bad about him."

mywifesfavourite said:

"Since yesterday this guy has been restless,in the man’s response you weren’t even tagged. Must everyone like you?"

olahsumboh

"Omo David sabi play victim gan o. Ahan. Whether they mention his name or not, he must always have something to say as long as it’s about Wizkid. Nawa o. Must everybody like you????????"

themie_bee07 said:

"Osakpolor don start him victim card again 😂😂na everybody go like you?!"

just_ifeoluwa said:

"@adesope_shopsydoo you won't see this and call him out for bad behaviours. When chief priest throw tantrums you go deaf, same with Israel. But any one from Wizkid's team should give back that same energy na problem. I like as Dj tunes no dey let una rest. Fake azz okunrin. Shior."

public_figure_offical said:

"Ok now tell me @davido what did he say now that is making u to cry? So him praising wizkid is now a problem for u? Nu go dey young because of jealousy oh.. u see y wizkid will ever be bigger? U can never see him having this kind of conversation even if his name is been mentioned 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Davido, Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

In a previous report, Davido and Jubiril Gawat had clashed over the singer's tweet about the 2024 election.

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

