A Nigerian lady who checked the cost of flight tickets from Lagos to Owerri has shared her findings.

The lady said she would love to travel from to her village so she can spend the Christmas holidays with her family.

Obasi Happiness Chinaza said the cost of flight ticket from Lagos to Owerri is currently pegged at N335,500 from December 15.

However, she also discovered that she could not find flight from Lagos to Owerri from December 18 to around 28.

She said:

"I’m honestly speechless. Who will lend me their private jet so I can go and see my mum, my brother, my cousin, and especially my grandma? I’ll return it as soon as I’m back.”

Reactions as lady shares the cost of flight ticket

@Teniola said:

"Me that booked since last month for 98k."

@_MissEndowed said:

"Fast and pray from now till you are planing to travel then enter GUO or God is Good."

@Glit_Luxe_jewelry said:

"ThankGod say I book my own since ooo. Wetin I for do."

@Rosy said:

"I checked yesterday on 31 was 340k to 400k Omo na me and GUO God go protect us."

@Sir_LEGIT said:

"I have airpeace 200k ticket, Xjet 185k, United air 180k all na Abuja to Enugu."

@Charachara nwa 042 said:

"Pilot dey celebrate Christmas with him family from 19th to 29."

@havensagu1 said:

"Use United Nigeria airline some seats are still available as at today."

@Servant of God Emeka said:

"From Lagos to Owerri is a safe trip by road. But a long trip."

@Oyinade said:

"I just book my own now ondo to akure 10k."

@PrettyEne said:

"I wish flights Dey go Benue, somebody help I wan go see my mom. Scared to go by road."

@nailtique said:

"Nah airpeace baby girl. Use United Nigeria, there highest now is not even upto 200k for now o."

@PrettyEne said:

"I wish flights Dey go Benue, somebody help I wan go see my mom. Scared to go by road."

@mary said:

"And some will be canceled at the last minute."

@Oma said:

"Not related shaa this your brading Dey scratch you ……this heir made me to stick pen inside so that I can be able to scratch it sooooo bad."

