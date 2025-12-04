A heartwarming video shows a Nigerian couple who successfully welcomed a baby after waiting for so many years of waiting

The man and his wife were overjoyed the day the child was named during an emotional ceremony attended by friends and family

In the video, the child was named Oluwafimidara William Akagbosu and he received a lot of prayers and blessings from his parents

A couple who got married several years ago has finally given birth to their first child.

The couple took to social media to share the good news with their followers and reveal the name of the child.

The couple welcomed their first child after 12 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@tosinakagbosu.

Source: TikTok

According to an emotional post by @tosinakagbosu, they have waited for 12 years before God blessed them with a child.

A heartwarming video shows the day the child was named during a ceremony attended by friends and well-wishers.

During the emotional ceremony, the child was named Oluwafimidara William Akagbosu and showered with a lot of prayers.

The video is captioned:

"12 years and 8 months of trusting God and He showed up for us beautifully. Speaking blessings over our son, Oluwafimidara William Akagbosu at his Christening. A living proof that God is a God of Possibilities. Indeed God is great."

Social media users who saw the video immediately went to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

The man is now a parent after waiting for 12 years. Photo: TikTok/@tosinakagbosu.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple welcomes their first child

@Oluwatunmise danol said:

"That's a man that thirsts after GOD.... the Priest of his home...congratulations sir and ma. Oluwafimidara is blessed."

@Adesewa Adetoun(Mrs Bakare) said:

"My own is on the way ijn."

@Wine🍷 seller in Lagos Egbeda said:

"Na like this my story go end🙏 congratulations sir, ma."

@AJÍBÌÌKÉ said:

"Hey stranger, I don't know you but I feel those prayers. God is indeed wonderful . May this joy become everlasting. He has just started, may He keep doing His wonders. Amen to all your prayers."

@KWIN HARDUNNYHADE said:

"Congratulations ma/sir. Wipe away my tears too Olorun."

@pretty said:

"Congratulations! Amen to all your prayers. I rejoice with you with all my heart bcoz I believe my own baby is on the way my 7 years of waiting will end in praise."

@Abiodun Abiola said:

"Congratulations to you and yours, I will testify too soonest in Jesus name."

@manuwaruth said:

"Amen! This baby shall be for signs and wonders. Thank you Jesus for this amazing blessing."

@Asake Ade said:

"Congratulations Sir! The joy shall be permanent In The Mighty Name Of Jesus Christ."

@Queen Haramy said:

"Congratulations to you, God did my too last month after 12 years of waiting to give my son a sibling, God is great."

Woman welcomes baby after 28 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has joined the league of mothers as she welcomed her first child after 28 years of waiting.

Beautiful pictures and videos of the naming ceremony was posted on the woman’s Instagram page.

Many people who came across the posts celebrated the woman and congratulated her for her child.

Source: Legit.ng