A new update about the lady who accused music star Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' of rape has emerged online

According to the report, the lady who fled her husband's after Paul Okoye threat was arrested and detained by the police

It was disclosed that after she was released, the lady had been evading appearance in court

Singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, fulfilled his vow to take legal action against a lady identified as chubbiedivah on X, formerly Twitter, who made alleged defamatory statements about him online.

According to a recent update and video shared by a netizen, JJExclusive1, the lady was arrested, detained, and charged to court.

Recall that in September 2025, the lady in a viral tweet in September 2025 had accused the singer of cheating on his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, with their housemaid and alleged that he raped or coerced the domestic help.

According to JJExclusive1, after falsely accusing Rudeboy of rape in a bid to avoid being brought to justice, the lady disabled her X account, fled social media and her husband’s house.

He disclosed that she was, however, arrested on November 6, 2025, detained, and eventually charged to court on November 10, 2025.

According to the netizen, Paul intentionally didn’t drop updates about her arrest so there would be no public sympathy that might lead to her release without proper justice.

He revealed she was later released on medical grounds and has been evading appearing in court since then.

"Just only about 24 hours in detention, she started to complain that she couldn’t breathe and her legs were swollen and that she needed medical attention. After so much consideration, she was released to visit the hospital while her lawyer pleaded that she would be back unfailingly by the 10th. Surprisingly, she didn’t come back as promised and her lawyer claimed the health issues were a serious one.

"The matter was then adjourned to the 17th of November, but again she failed to show up, claiming she was still under medical supervision. However, the next date of adjournment has been re-fixed for the 1st of December 2025.

The court has ordered that either she or her lawyer must be present in court unfailingly," JJExclusive1 wrote.

flasshy1 said:

"I too like rude boy. See as he run things low key."

Odogwu_Rico said:

This is a clear message that false accusations have serious consequences. Thank you for the detailed update. We must protect the integrity of real victims while ensuring no one is falsely accused

Kaydeyjkj wrote:

"Yoooo this one sweet me die, all her fellow feminist were saying nothing is going to happen to her they should fall out and be helping her now."

Hisgraceeric said:

"This should serve as a deterrent to those accusing people falsely."

