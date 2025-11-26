Flavour N'abania has dropped the artwork for his upcoming album Afro-Culture

The singer also released a fun video of himself with controversial cleric Prophet Odumeje stepping out in style

The video of the two has stirred hilarious reactions, with many pointing accusatory fingers at Flavour

Nigerian highlife star Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania or simply Flavour, is set to drop a new album dubbed Afro-Culture.

Flavour caused a buzz on social media after he revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, set for release on November 28.

The album cover by TG Omori showed Flavour in regal white robes amid African motifs on a blue-and-gold plate design.

It also includes a matching plate listing 13 tracks with features from Baaba Maal, Kizz Daniel, and Prophet Odumeje.

To make it unique, Flavour posted a video of himself and Odumeje stepping out in matching attire in anticipation of his new album.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed Odumeje struggling with his trousers as they appeared to be falling off his waist.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Catholic priest shared his reaction after seeing the trending video of Pastor Chukwemeka Odumeje and Flavour.

Reacting to the video, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu said he no longer criticises Odumeje.

He said Odumeje, who is a pastor, was able to make people laugh even more than comedians.

The video of Flavour and Odumeje is below:

Flavour's new album cover is below:

Reactions trail Flavour’s video with Odumeje

While many laughed at the video, others claimed Flavour was the architect behind Odumeje's controversial lifestyle. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Pascal Ezenwa said:

"Since odumeje started shouting Egbee with Flavour that is when I notice that something is wrong..but I think Flavour is using this dressing to pass some message, you can't be short and Taller at same time."

Ntoko Fritz said:

"Liquid metal and his real spiritual father and mentor in ministry."

Oscar Prinze commented:

"Just like years ago when we were still small, your parents will buy your Christmas clothes in the same measurements of your senior brother and on the Christmas day your senior brother will be walking freely while you will be walking like R-Kelly in the video of Storm is over. Odumeje don enter one chance.

Justice Nwankwo said:

"God called Odumeje and Flavor called him back."

Lily De Golden commented:

"E be like say Odumeje size no dey for the trouser so Flavor buy the same size for both of them."

Glory Usanga said:

"Flavour na fashions form against Odumeje that will not prosper."

Austin Mbaekwe Ngala Igbo reacted:

"Since Flavor took Odumeje to studio where he started shouting on Mic.... He has never remained the same hahaha."

Odumeje shares prophecy about future

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje declared a prophecy about his death during a church service.

According to the cleric, when he dies, nobody would see his corpse, calling himself a 'lion' and a 'dead man walking'.

He said his mission was not about longevity but to prove the supremacy of Jesus Christ, stating he is the strongest spiritually after the late TB Joshua.

