TG Omori, in a viral tweet, made his stance against same-gender affairs, igniting wrath from some Nigerian netizens

The ace music video director was also threatened with a boycott from many who were displeased with his comment

Despite the criticism and the boycott threat, TG Omori revealed he wouldn't back down from his stance

Nigerian music video director and cinematographer ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has ignited mixed reactions following his stance against same-gender affairs.

In a viral tweet via his official X handle made on November 14, 2025, Omori stated that "having same-gender sex is evil."

The post generated significant online debate, with Nigerian social media users expressing a range of opinions, from agreement to strong condemnation.

Others threatened to boycott any music video Omori directed, irrespective of the artist involved, as a way of expressing their displeasure about his stance.

TG Omori refuses to back down

Following the criticism that trailed his tweet, the music video director stood his ground and fired back at his critics.

He also vowed to keep reminding people of the uncomfortable truths in accordance with scripture.

"Better block me in advance. From Monday morning, I’ll start reminding you all the uncomfortable truths everyone needs to hear according to scripture one after the other. Get some waffles and soy milk," he tweeted.

"They are thoughts you shouldn’t ponder on and some argument you should never give audience to and they are lustful thoughts and immoral pleasures. Your desires aren’t strong enough to overcome this spirits," he added in another tweet.

Ucheyyy2 said:

"As much as it may be, you don’t get to tell consenting adults that they can’t sleep with each other."

iamzinoprosper reacted:

"TG some of the people who performed the kidney transplant that saved your life might be on the table, would you now call such people evil because of their preferences ? You can do better man!!"

AguhNdbest89085 said:

"Sinners judging sinners for sinning differently."

broughtbygod reacted:

"The people in the comment section saying otherwise is a result of watching too much Hollywood movies."

DheremyM said:

"I no just straight, I strict join. If we dey crash for the same bed, abeg maintain your lane. Make your leg no even near my own."

victorKvng_ said:

"The amount of gay people we have in Nigeria is now alarming. Dem wan take this guy life, person wey still dey manage hin patch patch kidney."

Nueldigitals said:

"They are dragging you for something that's a crime with 14 years jail term in Nigeria.. let Govt. Start enforcing it make their mind dey."

OtitiV11904 reacted:

"The thing dey fear me Nigeria don carry this gay thing go another level I thought it was a crime in this country what's going on???"

TG Omori reflects on life

Legit.ng previously reported that TG Omori reflected on life and freedom while recovering from a kidney transplant.

Omori's brother donated a kidney to him in August 2024. In a post, he stated that there’s no true freedom in life

