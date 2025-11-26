A Nigerian Catholic priest has reacted to the trending video of Chukwemeka Odumeje and singer, Flavour

The priest said he no longer criticises Pastor Odumeje, who he says offers entertainment to the online audience

He noted that Nigeria is buffeted with a lot of security challenges, such that the likes of Odumeje offer an escape from depression

A Nigerian Catholic priest has shared his reaction after seeing the trending video of Pastor Chukwemeka Odumeje and Flavour.

The two men were seen in a viral video walking together in matching black dresses.

Reacting to the video, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest on a mission to the Gambia said he no longer criticises Odumeje.

He said Odumeje, who is a pastor is able to make people laugh even more than comedians.

The priest noted that Nigeria is currently buffeted with man problems such that the likes of Odumeje makes people forget some of the problems by making them laugh.

Father Ugwu said:

"The good thing about Odumeje and Flavour is that they serve as an antidote to some of the madness we experience in this country. I used to criticize Odumeje in the past, but not anymore. He makes people laugh in ways no comedian can, and for me, that is a blessing in a country like Nigeria."

He lamented that many news coming out of Nigeria are depressing, considering the number of kidnappings reported daily.

He said:

"Because, let us be honest: If you try to keep up with the news in Nigeria, you will simply get depressed. Is it not depressing that those kidnapped in Kwara were “returned” after the government instructed their kidnappers to bring them back? The government did not even consider that some people died in the process. The kidnappers are walking free, no arrests, no accountability, nothing."

Reactions to video of Odumeje and Flavour

Debbie Peculiar Odiwomma Mbabie said:

"Someone said the need to rescue odumeje from flavour, and I couldn't agree less . But these two combination maaaaadddd ooooo, Padre lets wait and see what they're cooking for us. You know the last time, they "leleased" some powers, maybe this time, they'll capture those who the powers were able to capture."

Jacob Joshua Mmaduabuchi said:

"Odumeje and Flavour are 5&6 comedians in the SE. It's better to be a master of comedy house than to be a master of arrangee miracles... We need laughter in this country."

Gerald Anayo said:

"Someone came to my office yesterday and told me that readings Nigerian news makes him feel depressed and because of that he doesn't read news again. I want to ask, did they sew same sizes of trousers for Odumeje and Flavor."

