Obi Asika warns upcoming Nigerian artists about the need to work on having an original style

The DG and CEO of NCAC emphasised that trying to imitate the style of Wizkid and other successful artists is a waste of time

Asika added that years of hard work result in outstanding success, not the common quest of becoming an overnight celebrity singer

Obi Asika, the Director-General/CEO of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has sent a clear message to up-and-coming artists, emphasising the need for originality rather than copycats.

Speaking during a live YouTube series, titled ‘The Next Billion Dollar Sound: Music, Data & Digital Investment’ webinar, he iterated the need for upcoming singers to have an original sound, style and voice, without having to imitate an already established artist like Wizkid.

“Stop trying to be somebody that’s already out. We don’t need another Wizkid. Be the first version of you,” he said.

Obi Asika tips upcoming singers on how to achieve success in the Music Industry. Source: Obiasika/IG, Wizkidayo/IG

Source: Instagram

A Reality Check Backed by Years of Experience

Asika’s keynote was a candid blend of business insight, emotional truth, and industry realities. Addressing young creatives directly, he broke down the mental, financial, and spiritual hurdles that shape a music career in today’s digital era.

He stressed that the industry is not searching for copycats but fresh voices. According to him, Many young acts believe copying a successful sound is the easiest route to fame. Asika countered this mindset, noting that authenticity is the only thing that truly cuts through.

He explained that what the public sees as “overnight success” often comes after four to five years of unseen, relentless efforts, which include multiple failures.

“Sometimes you need to fail to really win because failure teaches hunger, discipline, and focus,” he said.

Talent Alone is not Enough, Embrace the Business Side

Obi Asika urges rising singers to be an authentic version of themselves. Source: Obiasika/IG

Source: Instagram

Describing music as a lonely journey, he noted that upcoming artists often spend years chasing the high of their first hit, battling self-doubt, and trying to create a sound that connects again. According to him, the real magic happens when artists embrace their true identity.

Asika urged artists to learn the business side of the industry, which he listed as follows: publishing, distribution, label structures, endorsements, and deal-making. He warned that talent alone isn’t enough.

“If you retain 100% and you do nothing, you’re sitting on 100% of nothing,” he said.

He added that collaboration and smart decisions are key to longevity. From New York to Enugu to Sudan, Asika maintained that “nothing in this industry is free” and that structured, informed partnerships remain essential.

Asake as a Case Study

Obi Asika mentioned Asake as a modern example of originality paying off. With his blend of his mother-tongue, Yoruba, Fuji, and trance elements, an unpredictable mix, Asake became a global force. His recent collaboration with Red Bull further amplified his reach, opening new opportunities for international tours.

“People may not understand the language, but they understand authenticity,” Asika noted.

Olamide on Relationship with Asake After Exit from YBNL

Legit once reported that Asake, who was once a signee under Olamide's YBNL Nation, left after his contract ended in early 2024 and now runs his own record label, Giran Republic.

The departure was confirmed through his social media activity, which included removing YBNL from his bio, and was reportedly mutually agreed upon with Olamide, who allowed Asake to own his master recordings.

Addressing rumours of bad blood between them, Olamide recently confirmed that despite the exit from his record label, they remain in contact, describing Asake as his brother.

Source: Legit.ng