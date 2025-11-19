Nigerian rapper Olamide recently revealed that his colleague Wizkid had started recording music before him

Olamide made this known while reacting to an interviewer who had claimed that he began making music around the same time as Wizkid

Olamide's revelation comes only days after the YBNL chairman stated in Canada that Wizkid, after Fela, is the greatest Afrobeats artist of all time

Nigerian hip-hop star Olamide has stated that his colleague Wizkid is his senior in the music industry.

The duo rose to stardom in 2010, with Wizkid's 'Holla At Your Boy' debuting in January and Olamide's 'Eni Duro' following a few months later.

Olamide opens up on hierarchy in music industry, mentions Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @olamide

They were also nominated in the Next Rated category at the 2011 Headies Awards, which Wizkid won. As a result, it is widely assumed that they are industry mates.

However, in a recent interview with streamer Azeeez, Olamide emphasised that Wizkid was almost two years ahead of him in the music industry.

“Wizkid and I didn’t start doing music at the same time. He started a year or two before me; he was already putting out music before I came,” Olamide stated.

Legit.ng recalls that Wizkid had previously been featured in ace rapper M.I.'s blockbuster hit 'Fast Money/Fast Cars' in 2008, almost two years before becoming renowned.

Legit.ng previously reported that the YBNL boss named his colleague, Wizkid, the greatest Afrobeats singer after Fela.

In a viral video captured during his press conference in Toronto, Canada, ahead of his November 14 show, Olamide was asked why he collaborates with Wizkid so frequently.

He responded,

“You know that after Fela, Wizkid is the greatest Afrobeats artist ever,” he said.

The rapper highlighted Wizkid’s global impact, consistency, and contribution to the evolution of the Afrobeats genre.

Olamide’s unexpected hierarchy admission about Wizkid stirs reactions. Credit: @wizkidayo, @olamide

Olamide noted that Wizkid’s influence goes beyond hit songs. It spans cultural moments, boundary-breaking achievements, and a legacy that has introduced Afrobeats to millions of listeners across continents.

Olamide's interview trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omo_iya_ologun said:

"This guy too real nah the other one no wan gree for Wizkid 😂."

kidayo81 said:

"Olamide is a Truthful Man always ❤️🦅."

tolumogul.more said:

"You see OLAMIDE and DON JAZZY… For this music industry, leave am for them! These two guys know that giving people their flowers and support will never dim their shine. Only make them bigger. MUCH RESPECT!"

certifiedmichael said:

"The first Wizkid song I listen to was in 2009 the one MI abaga feature Him and The one with Bank W - Omoge You Too Much Before The Likes Of HOLLA AT YOUR BOY!"

official_chinaza4 said:

"What makes you a king is when you crown others."

chef_john_1 said:

"Baddo na baba ❤️❤️ RRR."

mummy_awonboiz said:

"Respect Olamide this is how stars do."

hyperkritika said:

"The truth is, Wizkid senior, everybody… he started before Ice Prince sef ….i am 30BG ooo but it's fact even David supported Superstar album."

ayojahofficial said:

"Wizkid wey don Dey attend headies after party as at 2009 😂 my uncle photographed him and Banky then with him lace 😂 we didn’t even know who he was but we’ve been hearing some songs he had out then with Banky W! Wizkid remains the king of the new generation of Afrobeat starts from 2010 🤝."

collinx_30 said:

"MI Abaga's song fast money fast cars ft wiz was released 2008 and it was a hit that year."

yrn___bobby said:

"Davido says I'm the biggest😂 for him papa palour🥸😂."

honeydropz1 said:

"Everybody know say Olamide na baba❤️🙌."

Olamide addresses ties with Wizkid, Burna, Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide opened up about his relationship with fellow music heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

In a recent interview with Adesope Live, the rapper disclosed that the trio are friends but "just too troublesome."

He mentioned that they are "cool dudes" but do not agree on certain issues.

“Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are all my friends, but they are just too troublesome. They are cool dudes; it’s just that sometimes many can’t align on so many things, and that’s fine,” he stated.

