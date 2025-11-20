Zlatan Ibile recently granted an interview where he discussed the fading influence of record labels in the music industry

During the interview, he also shared insights about his family, his upbringing, and how his parents came to stay with him

Fans reacted positively, praising the music star for his down-to-earth nature and applauding his parents for giving him the best upbringing

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has shared why investors are shying away from investing in music artists and record labels.

In an interview with Adesope on his show, Live with Adesope, Zlatan discussed his career and the changing dynamics in the music industry.

Fans react to video of Zlatan speaking about his family. Photo credit@zltanibile

Source: Instagram

According to him, many investors are hesitant to spend money on artists or set up record labels because they are unsure of getting returns on their investment.

He added that they would rather invest in cars and houses than risk spending on an artist who may not succeed.

Zlatan pointed out that, in the past, people with money would invest in record labels, and sharing videos on social media was enough to get them attention.

However, things have changed. He also mentioned that in earlier times, there wasn’t much of a budget for marketing songs, but now, significant money goes into promoting music.

Zlatan Ibile speaks about his family

Reflecting on his upbringing, Zlatan Ibile shared that he started paying for a house in Lekki in instalments, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, things took a turn, and he almost became depressed when the funds stopped coming in.

Zlatan speaks about growing up. Photo credit@zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Fortunately, he secured a deal during COVID-19 and was able to finish paying for the house. At that time, he was living with up to 16 friends, but he decided to take his family into the new house instead.

The fashion lover mentioned that his parents, who are pastors, insisted on reviewing his bank statement and even consulted a lawyer to ensure the money used to buy the house was legally sourced. Afterward, his parents fasted and prayed to be sure the Holy Spirit was guiding them to stay with him.

The music star who loves football also revealed that his parents made him sign an agreement stating that he would not get any more tattoos or piercings.

How fans reacted to Zlatan's interview

@MayowaFalola-b7n commented:

"really love Zlatan , he’s a cool guy NGL .And his relationship with his parent is worthy of emulating."

@awajulius894 reacted:

"You see the importance of family values and culture, respect to your parents and shout-out to you Zlantan."

@florunshow shared:

"His relationship with his parents is worthy of emulating."

@therealANNIHALATORS said:

"No wonder he differs from the rest , very positive."

@BeeVal-c3 said

"Maturity is knowing that your fans are growing with you and deciding to grow too. Zlatan is a clear definition of that. He knows he has to approach his music as a job and that is why he moves the way he moves. He is definitely underrated but thank God he is working hard making his music."

Zlatan Ibile speaks on Mohbad, fans react

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Zlatan shared that he and the late Mohbad both hailed from Ikorodu, a revelation that deepened their connection beyond music.

During a Beat 95.9 FM interview, he opened up about his tight-knit relationship with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, reflecting on their shared journey. The post ignited a wave of reactions on X, with fans reminiscing about Mohbad’s legacy and demanding justice for the late singer.

