Brand influencer Barbiecue has reacted to the death rumor, dragging her critics in the process

The die-hard fan of Nigerian singer Wizkid was falsely declared dead after an official statement was shared on her Instagram platform

Fans blasted her, calling her a liar and accusing her of misleading them over the post

Fans of brand influencer and Wizkid’s supporter, Barbiecue, were outraged after seeing a video where she addressed the rumour of her death.

Social media had been in an uproar a few hours earlier after a post announcing her demise was shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the post, it was claimed that she fell on a staircase while trying to help a woman with her baby carrier. It also stated that she sustained injuries from the fall and did not survive despite all efforts.

A few hours after the post went viral, a video of the controversial influencer surfaced online, showing her ranting and calling out her critics.

Barbiecue blames her critics for the rumour

According to her, people circulated the news without confirming it. She added that her Instagram account was hacked and the statement did not come from her. She insisted she would never seek attention by spreading a rumour about her own death.

Barbiecue laid curses on her detractors and said she had no intention of explaining herself to anyone, blaming a WhatsApp group for the chaos.

She questioned whether she lived in the same house with her critics, calling them fake and accusing people of always believing negative things about her without reaching out first.

Fans drag Barbiecue over her video

Reacting, fans expressed anger, accusing her of toying with their emotions. Some claimed she previously scammed social media users years ago by announcing that her sister was sick and collecting donations.

Others called her a debtor and said people like her “don’t die easily.” They added that many would not believe it even if she truly passed away.

Recall that Barbiecue made her loyalty to Wizkid known in 2025 with the way she dragged Davido during the singers’ feud.

How fans reacted to Barbiecue's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Barbiecue speaking about her reported death. Here are comments below:

@heisromanrave shared:

"This girl no get who dey advise her?"

@valtori01 reacted:

"This girl go de whine death sha."

@broccoliboygreg commented:

"Which kain gaslighting be this??? I don know say this girl no kpain..who owe gbese nor dey kpain."

@menserbig4lifee shared:

"Which kind yeye people be this bayi."

@_Nsznn shared:

"Which kain life this babe dey live."

@tall_steve1 shared:

"The way barbecue wan take roast Nigerians of their money sef bad pass how dem dey take roast barbecue fish."

