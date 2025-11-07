Lagos, Nigeria – As FUJI: A OPERA marks its milestone 5th anniversary, the pioneering multi-dimensional music platform is proud to announce the upcoming edition of Fuji Vibrations 2025, themed “THIS IS FUJI”, scheduled for Thursday, December 4th, 2025, at its resident home, Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

Over the past five years, FUJI: A Opera has transformed from a bold experiment into a full-fledged movement – one that has reshaped how a new generation experiences and celebrates indigenous Nigerian music. What began in 2020 as a multi-dimensional exhibition at Alliance Française de Lagos has evolved into an annual open-air concert attracting thousands of fans, uniting Fuji’s legendary voices with fresh, emerging talent.

Fuji: A Opera celebrates its 5th anniversary with Fuji Vibrations 2025, a bold celebration of culture, unity & legacy

This year’s theme, “THIS IS FUJI”, is both a declaration and a reflection. It captures the confidence of a genre that has found new rhythm, relevance, and resonance. Once misunderstood and underrepresented, Fuji music now sits at the core of Nigeria’s pop culture, inspiring Afrobeats megastars who proudly reference it in their music, language, and visual storytelling.

“Fuji is no longer on the sidelines,” said Bobo Omotayo, Creator and Founder of FUJI: A Opera.

“Today, it’s the pulse behind the sound of modern Nigeria. With THIS IS FUJI, we’re not just celebrating a genre, we’re celebrating its subculture and claiming its rightful place in the global music narrative. This edition is about identity, pride, and ownership.”

Last year’s edition drew an impressive 7,000+ concertgoers, turning Muri Okunola Park into a festival of rhythm, colour, and unity. This year, organizers are shifting gears to deliver the biggest, most immersive celebration yet – a full-sensory experience of live music, fashion, art, and heritage, anchored by the vibrant heartbeat of Fuji.

A central part of FUJI: A Opera’s success has been its unwavering partnership with FUMAN (Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria), led by Alhaji Sikiru Agboola (popularly known as Kolotiti). Since its inception, FUMAN has been more than a collaborator; it has been family. Together, FUJI: A Opera and FUMAN have worked hand-in-hand to preserve Fuji’s legacy while nurturing its next generation of stars.

“Our partnership with FUMAN is proof that Fuji’s strength lies in togetherness,” added Tosin Ashafa, Executive Producer.

“From day one, FUMAN has stood beside us, ensuring Fuji’s heartbeat stays strong and collective.”

For the first time in its history, FUJI: A Opera will host an official Afterparty, powered by More Branches, one of Nigeria’s leading youth culture communities. The Fuji Afterparty will be an electrifying Fuji–EDM fusion rave, merging Fuji’s percussive intensity with contemporary electronic beats — a bold experiment in cross-genre energy that promises to extend the night well into the early hours.

THIS IS FUJI will feature an all-star lineup of Fuji legends and rising stars, alongside collaborations with DJs, designers, and visual artists who continue to push the genre’s creative boundaries. FUJI: A Opera’s 5th anniversary edition is set to be the kick-off to Nigeria’s Detty December season, a testament to Fuji’s journey from the streets of Lagos to global stages.

This year’s media and press coordination will be led by Olanrewaju Muhammed, publisher of Islander Magazine, who will serve as the official Press Liaison for the 5th anniversary edition. All media and interview requests, press credentials, and related inquiries should be directed to him at press@fujiopera.com or via 08087251228.

Attendance is free via registration via Tix.Africa.

