Agbo Adoga, a 15-year-old student from Port Harcourt, has made history with a perfect SAT score

He is the first Nigerian to achieve the highest possible score of 1600 on the globally recognised exam

The National Orientation Agency has named him Nigerian of the Week, calling him a trailblazer and history-maker

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) announced on 29 October 2025 that Agbo Adoga, a 15-year-old student of Graceland International College in Port Harcourt, had achieved a perfect score of 1600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), making him the first Nigerian to do so.

According to the NOA, Adoga’s achievement placed him among a very small group of students globally who have reached the highest possible score on the SAT.

The test, administered by the U.S.-based College Board, is widely recognised as a key requirement for admission into top universities in the United States and other parts of the world.

Agbo Adoga named Nigerian of the Week

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the NOA celebrated Adoga’s success, describing him as a “trailblazer, a history-maker, and a symbol of what the Nigerian child can achieve.”

“This week, we celebrate Agbo Adoga as our Nigerian of the Week for being a trailblazer, a history-maker, and a symbol of what the Nigerian child can achieve,” the agency wrote.

The announcement has sparked widespread admiration across social media, with many Nigerians praising the teenager’s academic excellence and calling for greater support for young talents in the country.

What is SAT?

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is a standardised exam widely used for university admissions, especially in the United States.

Administered by the College Board, it assesses students’ readiness for college through sections on Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, and Mathematics.

The highest possible score is 1600, with each section worth 800 points. A strong SAT score can enhance a student’s chances of gaining admission to top universities and qualifying for scholarships.

The test is recognised globally and taken by millions of students each year. It serves as a benchmark for academic ability and critical thinking skills across diverse educational systems.

What is NOA?

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is a Nigerian government body responsible for promoting national unity, civic education, and public awareness.

It works to inform citizens about government policies, encourage patriotism, and foster positive values across communities. The agency engages in campaigns, media outreach, and grassroots mobilisation to strengthen public understanding of national issues.

NOA also plays a key role in promoting peace, tolerance, and responsible citizenship.

