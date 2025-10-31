The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has launched a digital payment platform for international parcels

The new platform aims to eliminate long queues, simplify payments, and promote transparency for postal transactions

Minister of Communications, Bosun Tijani, described the NIPOST initiative as “a living example of modern service-driven organisation

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has unveiled a fully automated digital payment platform for inbound international parcels, marking a major milestone in the agency’s ongoing transformation.

The new platform, launched in Abuja on Thursday, October 30, 2025, is designed to eliminate long queues, simplify customs payments, and bring transparency to postal transactions for individuals and businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

‘A modern public service in action’ — Bosun Tijani

According to NIPOST, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s broader “Renewed Hope” digital economy agenda, which prioritises innovation, transparency, and partnerships between public institutions and the private sector.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, described the NIPOST initiative as “a living example of how a modern public service should operate.”

Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Rafiu Adeladan, Tijani said the collaboration between NIPOST and private-sector partners such as Paystack, Sendbox, and Messenger demonstrates what can be achieved when government agencies embrace technology and citizen-centred innovation.

“Together, they have built a system that reduces friction, builds trust, and turns government into a platform for innovation,” Tijani said.

He noted that years of inefficiency, such as hidden charges, delays, and long queues, have frustrated Nigerians and hindered trade, e-commerce, and the competitiveness of small businesses in global markets.

NIPOST promises expansion to exports

Tola Odeyemi, the Postmaster General of the Federation, described the launch as “a new chapter” in NIPOST’s evolution — one that blends traditional public service with fintech innovation.

She explained that while the current rollout focuses on inbound shipments, NIPOST plans to extend the digital service to export parcels under its upcoming TradePost project.

“For the government, this means transparency and efficiency. For customers, it means speed, convenience, and confidence,” Odeyemi said.

Odeyemi highlighted that a key benefit of the platform is real-time remittance of revenues to the government, ensuring accountability and efficiency in public finance.

Private sector praises NIPOST’s speed and vision

Leaders of the partnering technology firms commended NIPOST’s openness to innovation and willingness to collaborate with startups.

Shola Akinlade, CEO of Paystack, described the project as “a proud moment that proves government agencies can move with startup-level speed.”

Olusegun Afolahan, CEO of Sendbox, praised NIPOST for its clear vision and readiness to modernise logistics.

Similarly, Essien Etuk, co-founder of Messenger, said the partnership has brought “sanity to the last mile” of Nigeria’s logistics ecosystem.

“For the first time, we’re seeing progress that will mean happier customers, faster deliveries, and more revenue for both NIPOST and the broader digital economy,” he said.

Driving Nigeria’s digital transformation

NIPOST said the digital payment solution is part of its broader plan to reposition itself as a key player in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The initiative reflects the federal government’s commitment to modernising public services through digital public infrastructure and private-sector collaboration — a model expected to boost Nigeria’s global competitiveness in logistics, e-commerce, and trade.

With this launch, NIPOST takes a bold step toward a fully digital, citizen-friendly postal system, promising to make parcel delivery and payment in Nigeria faster, fairer, and more transparent.

