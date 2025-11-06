Anambra State, known as the “Light of the Nation,” remains a cultural, economic, and historical powerhouse ahead of the 2025 governorship election

From Nri Kingdom’s ancient influence to Onitsha’s commercial dominance, the state embodies leadership, enterprise, and tradition

Anambra’s rich educational legacy, vibrant festivals, and deep-rooted Igbo heritage continue to shape its identity and national importance

Anambra State, fondly called the “Light of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant and culturally rich regions. As the 2025 governorship election draws near, attention is once again turning to this southeastern state known for its dynamism, deep-rooted traditions, and remarkable contributions to the nation’s history.

Beyond politics, Anambra’s identity shines through its people, its heritage, and its achievements across generations.

Anambra is a major Southeastern state rich in cultural and traditional values.

Source: Original

Here are ten captivating facts that define Anambra state and offer a closer look at what makes it stand out ahead of the polls.

1. The origin of the name

The name “Anambra” traces back to the Anambra River, also known as the Omambala River.

Flowing through the heart of the state, this river has served as a vital lifeline for transportation, agriculture, and fishing.

Its cultural and historical relevance remains deeply embedded in the stories of the people who have lived along its banks for centuries.

2. A state of many firsts

Anambra holds a proud place in Nigeria’s history as a land of trailblazers. It produced the country’s first indigenous Governor-General and first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

This legacy of leadership has continued to inspire a strong culture of excellence and innovation across political, academic, and entrepreneurial spheres.

3. The epicentre of Igbo culture

As a core of Igbo civilization, Anambra stands as a living archive of cultural richness. Traditional festivals, music, and art thrive in the state, with iconic masquerades such as the Ijele and Odogwu representing deep spiritual and artistic values.

These cultural expressions not only unite communities but also preserve a heritage that predates colonial times.

4. A hub of commerce and entrepreneurship

Anambra’s reputation for commerce is unmatched in West Africa. Onitsha Main Market, one of the continent’s largest, draws traders from across the region. Nnewi, another commercial powerhouse, has earned global recognition for its indigenous manufacturing and automobile spare parts industry.

These cities symbolize the drive and ingenuity that define Ndi Anambra.

5. The seat of ancient kingdoms

Before colonial influence, Anambra was home to powerful ancient kingdoms. Among them, the Nri Kingdom stands out as a spiritual and political cradle of the Igbo people.

The influence of the Eze Nri extended beyond borders, promoting peace, justice, and tradition throughout the Igbo world.

6. Home to renowned educational institutions

Education holds a special place in Anambra’s development. The state hosts some of Nigeria’s most respected academic institutions, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Its strong educational culture has nurtured generations of professionals, innovators, and thought leaders.

7. A land of diverse landscapes

From the fertile plains of the Niger to the elevated hills of the hinterland, Anambra boasts diverse landscapes that support agriculture and habitation. Its natural variety enhances its agricultural productivity, especially in crops such as yam, cassava, and rice, which remain staples across the state.

8. The significance of the Omambala River

Beyond its geographic importance, the Omambala River occupies a central place in the spiritual and cultural life of the people. For generations, it has been a source of livelihood and a subject of folklore. Communities along its course see it as both a blessing and a symbol of their enduring connection to the land.

Anambra state is named after Omambala river. Photo: Wikipedia

Source: Original

9. A state rich in festivals

Festivals are a key part of Anambra’s identity. The Ofala Festival, held in honor of traditional rulers, remains one of the state’s most colorful and widely celebrated events.

Others, such as harvest and new yam festivals, reflect the people’s deep gratitude and communal spirit, making Anambra a year-round celebration of life and culture.

Dignitaries and moguls always turn up for the Ofala festival. Photo: FB/NgwoRocks

Source: Facebook

10. The “light of the nation” identity

Anambra’s motto, “Light of the Nation,” speaks to its historical influence and continued leadership in Nigeria’s progress. Its people have excelled in governance, business, education, and the arts.

The state remains a shining example of resilience and creativity, setting standards for development in the southeast and beyond.

Scrap dealers endorse Soludo as re-election supporters

Ea,lier Legit.ng reported that Soludo’s re-election bid received a major boost when the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) in Anambra State backed him ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

The group, which represents over 35,000 scrap dealers and scavengers across the state, credited Soludo with improving their status, offering revamping workshops and training alongside the state police’s anti-bomb unit

Source: Legit.ng