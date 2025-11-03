The family of Shuga Live Band founder Akin Tofowomo has announced the sad news of his passing

In a post shared on the band's Instagram page, the family revealed details about his death

Celebrities including Ksolo, Darey, and Seyi Sodimu reacted to the heartbreaking news, while his fans also mourned his loss

Akinloye Tofowomo, the founder of Shuga Live Band, has sadly passed away.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his family in a post on the band's official Instagram page.

Fans react to sad passing of Akiin Shuga.

Source: Instagram

The post revealed that the singer passed away in New Brunswick, Canada. Akinloye was described as a revered music icon, a Grandmaster, and the owner of the band’s foundation.

According to the family, Akinloye was more than just a musician—he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.

Akin Shuga shares more about him in the post

Fans mourn death of Akiin Shuga.

Source: Instagram

The post further mentioned that the late music icon redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. He was called a true king of his art, and his passing was deeply mourned.

Family asks for privacy to mourn Akin Shuga

The family requested privacy as they mourn their loss. They also promised to share more details about his burial and memorial arrangements in due course.

They assured fans that despite his passing, his band would continue to live on.

Industry losses in the past few months

It’s been a difficult time for the entertainment industry, with several recent losses. A few months ago, Kunle Afod and Regina Chukwu announced the passing of their colleague, Oloto.

It was reported that the late actor had gone to the hospital on his own when he wasn’t feeling well, but unfortunately did not survive.

Additionally, Duro Micheal, who had previously lost one of his legs due to illness, tragically passed away despite his apparent recovery and return to acting.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Akiin Shuga's passing

Reactions have trailed the post made by the family of the deceased about his passing. His colleague took to the comment section to share their take about the sad news, as fans also joined in mourning him. Here are comments below:

@adeeysdelightservices stated:

"Omg Sincere Condolences to the Family ,May his gentle Soul rest in Peace...Absolute shock this is."

@wunmiwilliamsceo stated:

"Lord have mercy, please take care of his wife, children, siblings and entire family and team, he was ever so graceful. May he rest peacefully in your arms, this is shocking."

@officialsamolatunji1 shared:

"This is the saddest news I have read this year."

@mdl_lamu said:

"Wow, this is really shocking..what happened to him."

@olayemii stated:

"May the perpetual light of God shine on him. Amen."

@obaksolo wrote:

"You made my drop tear, Shuga. Bye my own blood, May God comfort Lara and your kids."

Chijoke Ike passes on to glory

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike. In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home.

