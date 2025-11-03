Fans mourned popular Kannywood actor Mato Na Mato, famed for his almajiri teacher role in Dadin Kowa

The ailing actor had publicly sought help before Niger’s President came to his aid with N27m

Despite the intervention, his health deteriorated, leading to his passing in Yobe State

The Kannywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Mato Na Mato, popularly known as Malam Nata’ala, after a long battle with illness.

The actor, who became a household name for his role as an almajiri school teacher in Arewa24’s hit Hausa drama series Dadin Kowa, reportedly passed away in Yobe State.

Mato Na Mato, a native of Potiskum, had been battling an undisclosed ailment for several months.

Actor Malam Nata’ala dies after brief illness. Photos: Mato Na Mato.

Source: Instagram

His health challenges had kept him away from the movie set, leaving fans worried about his condition.

In the months leading to his death, the actor took to social media several times to seek financial help for his medical treatment.

His heartfelt appeals, shared through emotional videos and posts, quickly gained attention across Northern Nigeria.

His plight eventually reached the ears of Niger Republic’s President, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who reportedly donated N27 million to support his medical expenses.

