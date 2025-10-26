Comedian Nasty Blaq pulled an emotional birthday surprise for his wife, Esther, with a luxury Mercedes-Benz

The comedian first pranked her with a Toyota Corolla before revealing the real gift

The heartwarming video showed Esther’s shocked reaction as she burst into tears of joy

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Nasty Blaq, has melted hearts online after pulling off a touching birthday surprise for his wife, Esther.

In the now-viral video, Nasty Blaq began the surprise with a playful prank. He presented Esther with the keys to a Toyota Corolla, leading her to believe that it was her birthday gift.

Despite the modest surprise, Esther’s reaction was pure gratitude. She smiled, hugged her husband, and expressed appreciation for what she thought was her new car.

Nasty Blaq pulls an emotional birthday surprise for his wife. Photos: @nastyblaq/IG.

But Nasty Blaq had something bigger up his sleeve. Moments later, he asked her to drive forward, hinting that there was “one more thing” waiting ahead.

As Esther moved closer, her eyes widened in disbelief. Parked a few meters away was a sleek Mercedes-Benz decorated with ribbons. She froze, covered her mouth in shock, then ran toward her husband in excitement.

In an emotional moment captured on camera, Esther jumped into Nasty Blaq’s arms, bursting into tears as the crowd of family and friends cheered.

The couple sealed the moment with a warm embrace and a kiss.

Nasty Blaq and Esther had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2025. The milestone that came shortly after the comedian lost his mother.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Nasty Blaq's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@papaya_ex:

"Odogwu Nasty. Sheyb you see when you love a woman, she go chop your money"

@stephen.nick_:

"Love is sweet. The song says “as you Dey find love hold money for pocket” poor man Dey suffer"

@shawty_ivy20:

"Learnt a lesson here…. She was contented with the smaller car not knowing a bigger one was awaiting her….. big heart"

@ashluxe_boy:

"Okay… imagine if she didn’t react well or rejected the colora little did she know GLE was next !!!! Anyways wife no be girlfriend"



@bharon_46:

"No body is talking about her reaction to the Corolla. She still had a smile and was appreciative , not so entitled she got more and still deserves more."

@elvis_tatt0:

"Nobe lie Igbo men too romantic, make I find money first believing one day love go find me.. Congratulations 🍾 Fam"



@_d.a.h.m.i.e:

"So how do we do the Corolla now? Make I come carry am"



@nancy4mama:

"Her reaction to the first surprise has shown all i need to know about this lady"

