An old video of gospel singer Tope Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly has been sighted online

In the recording, Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long she had known her

Alabi also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved

An old video of gospel singer, Tope Alabi, speaking about her late junior colleague, Aduke Gold, has opened a fresh wound among fans.

Legit.ng had reported that the death of the singer was announced on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024. Though the cause of her death was known immediately.

In the recording making the rounds, Alabi said that she had known Aduke Gold for more than 19 years, as she spoke glowingly about her.

Alabi speaks about Aduke Gold's name

In the clip, the singer, who shaded her colleague, explained that Aduke Gold was formerly known as Aduke Penkele, but she was the one who changed her name to Aduke Gold.

Tope Alabi went on to pray and prophesied on her, and they both said she does not have to post her on social media before people would know she loves her.

The two of them later sang beautifully during a program. Fans compared Aduke Gold's voice to Tope Alabi's voice.

Reactions trail Alabi and Aduke's video

Reactions have trailed the old video of Tope Alabi and Aduke Gold on stage. Here are some of the comments below:

Cause of Aduke Gold's death reveal

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Gold recently trended online after reports about her untimely demise surfaced on social media.

During a recent radio broadcast, an Ibadan-based OAP, Yemi Sonde, spoke about Aduke Gold and what truly happened that led to her untimely death.

On his programme on Tuesday, August 13, Yemi Sonde revealed how Aduke Gold died during a surgery that many have done in the past successfully, but hers proved abortive.

