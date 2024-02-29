Tope Alabi has arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of her colleague Moses Bliss' traditional wedding and praise night

A video showed the moment Tope Alabi was welcomed at the airport by some friends on Wednesday

Moses Bliss' traditional wedding with Marie Wiseborn is scheduled to take place today, February 29

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss will shut down Ghana this weekend for his wedding with Marie Wiseborn and his music concert, with his senior colleague Tope Alabi already in Accra.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Daddy Wey Dey Pamper singer will have his traditional wedding with Marie on Thursday, February 29, in Accra, Ghana, followed by the white wedding on March 2, 2024.

Tope Alabi to perform at Moses Bliss' praise night.

Tope Alabi lands in Ghana

Ahead of the big event in Ghana, Tope Alabi, who is among the popular gospel singers to perform at Moses' praise night, has arrived in Accra.

Watch video showing the moment Tope Alabi was received at the airport on Wednesday below:

This comes after comedian Warri Pikin shared a video of her in Accra for Moses Bliss' wedding.

Moses Bliss' praise night

As part of his wedding plans, the gospel singer will be hosting a praise night in Accra, featuring live performances from Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, and Eben, among other gospel artists.

The praise night will take place on Friday, March 1.

See the flyer below:

In a more recent post, Moses Bliss revealed Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters will also be present, see his post below:

Fans react as Tope Alabi lands in Ghana

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

felixchime:

"This wedding... Music go fit replace jollof like this o."

acheampong09:

"Welkom our in laws."

ladysossavi:

"Welcome mama."

bukkyolamideajoke:

"Thank you mommy you shall live to witness all yours too ma."

kenniesjacob:

"Welcome Mummy it's so good to have you here ma, welcome Ma."

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos of the gospel singer and his wife-to-be left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan.

