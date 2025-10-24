A video captured what Davido did for his wife while he was with French President Emmanuel Macron

He called Chioma on the phone, introduced her to Macron, and proudly said, "This is my wife"

Fans drooled over the video and tagged Jada P and Sophia Momodu in the comment section

Fans were incredibly proud of their favorite, David Adeleke, aka Davido, after a video of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron surfaced online.

The "Awuke" crooner had traveled abroad and was seen with Macron, exchanging pleasantries in the company of his best friend, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

In the video, Davido pulled out his phone and made a video call to his wife and mother of his twin children, Chioma, who is in Atlanta.

Davido introduces Chioma to Emmanuel Macron

He had a brief chat with her and introduced her to President Macron. Davido proudly referred to Chioma as "my wife," showing his phone to Macron, who greeted her with a warm "hello."

Chioma also responded with a "hi" to the president as they exchanged pleasantries.

Once Macron finished chatting with Chioma, Davido moved the phone to introduce her to another person, once again saying, "That's my wife," as the person greeted Chioma before Davido ended the call.

Fans react to Davido's gesture to Chioma

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Davido’s gesture, impressed by how he proudly showed off his wife to people in positions of authority.

Many recalled a similar moment when Davido introduced Chioma to veteran highlife singer Bright Chimezie.

Some fans even playfully called out Sophia Momodu, taunting her by pointing out what Davido had just done. Others jokingly mentioned Jada P, Wizkid's baby mama, suggesting she must be watching the video from a corner.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Davido's video with Emmanuel Macron

Netizens reacted after seeing what Davido did about his wife, despite the fact that she was not present with him when he met with French president, Emmanuel Macron. Here are comments below:

@anyanwufavy stated:

"No title sweet davido pass husband title. My wife this, my wife that oh chim. I love love pls."

@house.ofmela shared:

"Now I am happy,see the way he introduced his wife ! Love sweet abegi."

@queen_agatha11 shared:

"In Davido voice, she will be connected and protected."

@igbo_boygh said:

"Did the same when he met bright Chimezie been an intentional man towards Chioma is a big flex for him."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr reacted:

"I love the way he loves and respects Chioma."



@princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"That’s a proud husband showing off his wife to the world."

@mercyjewels.accessoriesbackup wrote:

"I love how Davido love his wife."

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age. The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans

